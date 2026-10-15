Imran Khan Gets 'Leave India' Notice: Here Are The Legal Sections Under Which Directive Has Been Issued To Actor | Photos via Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Imran Khan was on Thursday issued a notice by the Mumbai Police directing him to leave the country by October 28, following his participation in protests at the city's August Kranti Maidan in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

The protesters were demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over reported irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Imran Khan, the nephew of actor Aamir Khan, holds citizenship of the United States, and has an Overseas Citizen of India card.

Here is a video summary of the case:

What were the sections used in the notice to Imran Khan?

The notice served on the actor by Mumbai Police was issued under the provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, The Times of India reported.

Specifically, the notice cited Section 7 of the Act, which empowers the Union government to issue orders, directions or instructions to regulate, restrict or prohibit the entry, departure, presence or movement of foreigners in India.

Another provision cited in the notice is Section 29 of the Act. This provision states that the central government can order a foreigner to be removed from the country "for contravention of any of the provisions of this Act or any rule or order made thereunder or an adverse security report".

OCI status and associated privileges

The Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) scheme was introduced in 2005 for eligible people of Indian origin who hold foreign citizenship, granting them certain privileges. However, OCI does not confer Indian citizenship. Instead, it provides certain benefits to foreign nationals, including a lifelong, multiple-entry visa to India, subject to applicable rules. OCI cardholders also receive specified benefits relating to education, property and certain professional activities.

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Detention and subsequent release

Imran Khan was detained on October 10, along with several other protesters at the site demanding Kumar's resignation. He was joined by his partner, actor Lekha Washington, and cousin Zayne Marie Khan. All three were later released by the Mumbai Police.