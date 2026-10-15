Imran Khan To Challenge Mumbai Police Notice Asking Him To Leave India By October 28

Actor Imran Khan is preparing to move the Bombay High Court after Mumbai police directed him to leave India following his participation in a protest | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, October 15, 2026: Actor Imran Khan is set to approach the Bombay High Court against a police notice directing him to leave India by October 28 over his alleged violation of immigration laws by taking part in a protest in Mumbai.

The 43-year-old actor, a US citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, is expected to file a petition by Friday or next Monday through advocate Zulfiquar Memon of MZM Legal.

The proposed plea argues that neither the Immigration and Foreigners Act nor the rules framed under it prohibit OCI cardholders from participating in protests. It describes the notice issued by Mumbai police, asking Khan to leave the country, as a “drastic” measure.

After the petition is filed, it is likely to be mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice MC Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna for an urgent hearing.

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Notice Follows October 10 Detention

The notice follows Khan’s detention on October 10 during a demonstration at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai. The protest was held in solidarity with the agitation in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Khan, who has appeared in several Bollywood films, is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan.

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