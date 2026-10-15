Imran Khan Gets Mumbai Police Notice To Leave India By October 28 Over Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Imran Khan Gets Mumbai Police Notice To Leave India By October 28 | Photos via Instagram

Actor Imran Khan , nephew of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has received a notice from Mumbai Police directing him to leave India by October 28. The action follows his participation in a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan, where demonstrators demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

For those unversed, Imran holds a US citizenship.

According to Mumbai Police, action has been initiated against Imran under the relevant provision of the Immigration Act because he participated in the protest despite not being an Indian citizen.

The actor took part in the demonstration at August Kranti Maidan, which drew attention for its demand for the Chief Election Commissioner’s resignation. Police had also detained him during the protest, along with his partner Lekha Washington and sister Zayn Marie.

Reportedly, Imran has received the notice copy.

FIR against Imran Khan

Mumbai Police also registered an FIR at Gamdevi Police Station in connection with the protest involving Imran Khan and others who were detained.

Following his detention on Saturday, the actor shared a picture of himself inside a police van on social media, adding a humorous caption: "Apparently I'm going for a drive."

A video of Imran also went viral on social media, showing him saying 'Jai Hind' to the police officers. In another clip, he spoke about the circumstances surrounding his detention, saying, "I honestly don't know why I have been brought here. They picked all of us from the streets and asked us to sit in the vans."

Imran further revealed that he and the other detainees were driven around in the police van for approximately two hours before being released.

Before getting into the vehicle, the Delhi Belly actor clarified that he had no specific demands and had joined the protest as an ordinary Mumbai resident. "Sir, I don't have any demands. I don't have any status to demand anything from people. Nor am I a part of any organisation, so I don't speak as a representative," he said.