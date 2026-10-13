Lekha Washington Alleges 'Uniformed People' Grabbed, Bruised Her, Zayn Marie During Mumbai Protest After Kirit Somaiya Seeks Imran Khan's Deportation

Actress Lekha Washington shared her account of the October 10 protest at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan, alleging that she and actress Zayn Marie were grabbed by police personnel and left bruised before being taken away in a vehicle. Her statement came after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya demanded action against her partner, actor Imran Khan, over his participation in the protest and his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status.

In a detailed Instagram post, Lekha explained that she, Imran, Zayn, Imran's mother Nuzhat and others had visited the venue to enquire about friends who had been detained during the protest. According to her, there was no gathering taking place when they arrived, although police barricades had been set up and several media personnel were present.

“On Saturday, around 5 pm, Zayn Marie, Nuzhat (Imran’s mother), my partner Imran, myself, and others walked towards August Kranti Maidan to ask about friends of ours who had been detained. There was no gathering happening. The police had barricades on all sides, and there was a considerable media presence, who swarmed Imran,” she wrote.

She said Imran briefly spoke to reporters, clarifying that they were not representing any political organisation and had no specific demands.

However, Lekha alleged that the interaction was disrupted before Imran could finish speaking. “Before he could even finish his sentence, with the weight of the media on one side, loud and incessant whistle-blowing disrupted everything. A stream of uniformed persons grabbed both Zayn and me, bruising us. They forced us all into the vehicle and then drove us around for a couple of hours. Subsequent to that, they did not allow us to take public transport.”

Lekha also described how the group was stuck in traffic during the drive. “Hilariously, we were stuck in traffic for a lot of it. The entire evening has been documented in detail,” wrote Lekha.

Lekha Praises Mumbai Police Despite Allegations

Lekha also expressed appreciation for the Mumbai Police and acknowledged that she and her companions were in a position of privilege.

“It is important to note that we are individuals in a position of privilege and that far worse is being done to others. The Mumbai Police has been a beacon of balance in my personal experience, and I appreciate them deeply. I believe in equality and respect for all, and at some point we must collectively find our voices to speak the truth. Thank you.”

On Saturday night, Lekha shared a video confirming that they were safe. She also posted an Instagram story showing herself hugging Imran and Zayn after they returned home.

Kirit Somaiya Demands Action Against Imran Khan

The incident has also drawn political attention, with BJP leader Kirit Somaiya demanding action against Imran for participating in a protest organised in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

In a post on X, Somaiya said he had written to Mumbai Police Joint Commissioner Manoj Kumar Sharma, questioning whether Imran, whom he described as a foreign citizen, was permitted to participate in what he called an unauthorised political agitation.

Somaiya also alleged that Imran's participation violated OCI provisions and visa conditions. He also called for the actor to face charges over his involvement in the demonstration and demanded his immediate deportation.

The protests were organised in support of the CJP's demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.