 Mumbai Police Register FIR Against Tushar Gandhi, Actor Imran Khan, 350 Others After Detaining 600 Protesters
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Mumbai Police Register FIR Against Tushar Gandhi, Actor Imran Khan, 350 Others After Detaining 600 Protesters

Mumbai's Gamdevi police have registered an FIR against 12 named accused, including Tushar Gandhi, Shailendra Kamble, Prakash Reddy and actor Imran Khan, along with around 350 others, after detaining over 600 protesters at Nana Chowk who were heading to August Kranti Maidan to support the CJP's agitation in Delhi. All detainees have been released, while legal proceedings continue.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, October 12, 2026, 12:47 AM IST
Mumbai Police Register FIR Against Tushar Gandhi, Actor Imran Khan, 350 Others After Detaining 600 Protesters
Mumbai Police Register FIR Against Tushar Gandhi, Actor Imran Khan, 350 Others After Detaining 600 Protesters | Photo Via X

Mumbai:  The Gamdevi police have registered an FIR under Sections 223, 126(2), 189(2), 189(3) and 189(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after more than 600 people heading towards August Kranti Maidan to participate in a protest in support of the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) agitation at Jantar Mantar in Delhi were detained at Nana Chowk.

According to the police, around 600 protesters were detained across Mumbai city. All of them have since been released, while further legal proceedings are underway.

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The FIR has been registered against 12 named accused and around 350 other persons. Among those named are Tushar Gandhi, Shailendra Kamble, Prakash Reddy and actor Imran Khan. The police are continuing the legal process in connection with the protest.

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