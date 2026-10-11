Aamir Khan's Niece Zayn Marie Shows Injury Marks After Mumbai Police Detention During CJP Protest, Says 'Don't Scare Us So Much That...' - VIDEO

Actress Zayn Marie, niece of Aamir Khan, shared a video showing injury marks on her arms, fingers and legs after she was briefly detained by the Mumbai Police during a protest in Mumbai. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday (October 11), and posted a reel in which she showed the marks on her body and made a pointed remark about fear and intimidation.

Zayn was detained along with actor Imran Khan and Lekha Washington on October 10 at August Kranti Maidan, where a demonstration in support of the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest call was planned. The three were released after a few hours.

Zayn Marie Shows Injury Marks After Detention

In the Instagram reel, Zayn faced the camera and showed marks on her arms, fingers and legs. She then said, “Do not scare us so much that no fear is left in the first place.”

Along with the video, she wrote in the caption, “She exposes (the state) on the internet.”

The actress had also shared updates from inside the police van on Saturday. Posting a photograph with Imran and Lekha, she wrote, “INQUILAAB ZINDABAAD.” Imran was seen smiling and making a peace sign in the picture.

Lekha Washington, Imran Khan Share Updates After Detention

Lekha also took to Instagram to explain what happened after the trio were detained. In one video, she said, “The cops are not letting us go home. We are randomly walking on the road. They are not letting us catch any car or any vehicle to go home.”

In a subsequent video, she reassured her followers about their safety, saying, “I am trying to say that we are all safe, we are all fine and we are all on our way home.”

Zayn also shared a light-hearted video from inside the police van in which she asked Imran whether he had ever been to jail. He smiled and replied that there were chances of it happening, considering the situation.

Why Were Zayn Marie And Other Protesters Detained?

The detention took place amid police action at August Kranti Maidan, where more than 400 people were detained, according to the Mumbai Police.

Police said permission had not been sought for the demonstration in support of the CJP. They also stated that permission could not be granted because, under Bombay High Court directions, protests are permitted only at Azad Maidan.

However, CJP workers claimed that they had emailed the Mumbai Police seeking permission but had received no response.

CJP Protests

The CJP has been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The group has continued to raise concerns through public statements and demonstrations, including a protest in Mumbai on October 2.