Inside Imran Khan's House: A Peaceful Retreat Surrounded By Lush Greenery, Streams And Mountains |

Actor Imran Khan has a home that stands apart from the idea of a conventional luxury villa. In an old post on Instagram, the actor offered a glimpse of his newly built property, revealing how he spent several years overseeing its construction and shaping it around the natural landscape.

Surrounded by lush greenery, seasonal streams and a rocky cliff, the house reflects his appreciation for thoughtful architecture and a slower, more mindful way of living. Taking to Instagram, Imran shared that building the house was one of the projects he had worked on over the preceding years.

Although he had portrayed an architect in films, he admitted that he had no formal training in the field. Instead, he approached the project with curiosity, learning along the way and revisiting his ideas as the house took shape.

The property sits on an unusual site, with uneven terrain, two seasonal streams running alongside it and a cliff at the back. The location also offers views of the sunset. Rather than imposing a grand structure on the surroundings, Imran wanted the landscape to guide the design.

Instead of opting for conventional concrete-slab construction, Imran chose a simpler building method inspired by homes in nearby villages. The structure features a stone plinth, single-storey brick walls, steel roof beams and prefabricated insulated roofing sheets.

The result is a home that prioritises its surroundings over architectural extravagance. As the actor explained, the intention was not to create a lavish holiday villa, but a shelter from which to appreciate the view.

Imran described the building process as joyful, even if the finished house was slightly uneven in places. He also noted that the project cost less than many pre-built villas advertised in the area.