Inside Real Life House From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam Trilogy In Goa, Which Witnessed Dark Mysteries; Just A Drive Away From Panaji |

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion has been keeping audiences hooked with its gripping storyline, suspense and the return of the Salgaonkar family. While the trilogy has several elements that have become instantly recognisable, one location has remained particularly iconic — Vijay Salgaonkar and his family's Goa home.

The bungalow featured as the Salgaonkar residence is located in Ucassaim, a village in North Goa away from the state's popular coastal belt. According to content creator Shiva Bharat, the location is around a 25-minute drive from Panaji, making it relatively accessible for those looking to explore one of the trilogy's most recognisable real-life shooting locations.

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The property is reportedly a century-old Portuguese-inspired bungalow, adding to the old-world charm of the setting. While it is difficult to confirm whether the interiors have undergone any changes over the years, the house has retained much of the visual identity seen across the films.

In the first Drishyam, the house featured warm yellow walls and an inviting ambience, creating the appearance of an ordinary family home. As the story became darker, however, the visual treatment of the house also changed. In the second instalment, the walls appeared in blue-grey tones, subtly reflecting the growing tension and the threat surrounding the Salgaonkar family.

Interestingly, the bungalow is reportedly a private property. According to another Instagram reel about the location, an 85-year-old woman takes care of the house. The property has since become popularly known among fans and visitors as the 'Drishyam Movie House'.

Ucassaim also played a significant role in the filming of Drishyam: The Conclusion. Besides the heritage bungalow, another notable location in the village was a medical college, which was transformed on screen into the Goa Police Headquarters.