Aditi Rao Hydari Brings High-Fashion Drama To Paris Fashion Week In Embellished Coat And Venus Bag Worth ₹2 Lakh

By: Rutunjay Dole | October 04, 2026
Aditi Rao Hydari commands attention on the streets of Paris Fashion Week in a striking, bohemian-luxe sheer ensemble from Self-Portrait.
Her outfit features an intricate, heavily embellished sheer longline coat layered dynamically over classic light-wash denim wide-leg jeans.
The statement coat is elevated by plush, voluminous dark brown faux-fur trims framing the dramatic lapels and cuffs.
She introduces a bold pop of color and architectural contrast by pairing the look with Christian Louboutin's Venus Shoulder Bag in Empire red patent calf leather.
Priced at ₹2,26,364, the luxury bag showcases Maison Christian Louboutin’s expert savoir-faire with its sleek lines and structured baguette silhouette.
Bringing a razor-sharp edge to her footwear choice, she completes the lower half of her ensemble with Christian Louboutin's signature pointed-toe pumps.
Keeping her beauty direction effortless, she wears her center-parted dark hair in loose while her makeup features a radiant, natural base, softly defined brows, and subtle neutral tones.
Thanks For Reading!