Aamir Khan's Nephew Imran Khan Reportedly Gets FRRO Notice To Leave India By October 28 | X

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Imran Khan, nephew of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, has been issued a notice by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Mumbai, directing him to leave India on or before October 28, 2026, following his participation in a protest at August Kranti Maidan demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

FRRO invokes immigration law provisions

The notice, dated October 14, was issued under the provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. It states that Imran Khan Pal, a United States national, has allegedly contravened provisions of the Act and the rules and orders framed under it.

Invoking Section 7(2)(c), read with Section 29 of the Act, the FRRO has directed him not to remain in India and to depart from the country by the stipulated deadline. The notice also warns that non-compliance could lead to prosecution under the relevant provisions of the Act.

Participation in Mumbai protest

Imran Khan had participated in a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The protesters were demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

On October 10, Imran Khan was detained by Mumbai Police along with several other protesters. His partner, actor Lekha Washington, and cousin Zayne Marie Khan were also present at the protest. All three were subsequently released.

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OCI status and legal implications

Imran Khan is a US citizen and holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. However, OCI status does not confer Indian citizenship and is subject to the applicable provisions of law. The notice issued by the FRRO has also been marked to the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai.

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