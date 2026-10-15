Imran Khan Gets Notice From Mumbai Police To Leave India; CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Reacts, 'An OCI Cardholder Can’t Say Anything Against BJP'

Abhijeet Dipke Reacts To Imran Khan Getting Notice From Mumbai Police | Instagram

On October 10, 2026, actor and Aamir Khan's nephew, Imran Khan, attended a protest at August Kranti Maidan demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. He was detained on that day, and now, the actor has received a notice from Mumbai Police directing him to leave India by October 28. For the uninitiated, Imran holds US citizenship, but he is an OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholder. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke took to X to react to Imran getting a notice to leave India.

Abhijeet Dipke questions notice to Imran Khan

Dipke tweeted, "Mary Millben, an American, can speak in favour of the BJP. But Imran, an OCI cardholder, can’t say anything against the BJP (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Why Mary Millben's reference in Abhijeet Dipke's tweet?

Many might be wondering why Dipke has given American singer Mary Millben's reference in his tweet. Well, the singer on Wednesday tweeted against CJP and Dipke. In her tweet, she claimed that donors from the US, who are against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are funding CJP.

In a tweet, the CJP founder questioned PM Modi and wrote, "Why is Modi seeking the support of Americans to discredit his own countrymen?" Reacting to the tweet, Mary slammed Dipke and tweeted, "Oh dear @abhijeet_dipke , the truth sets everybody free. Even you. And here’s the truth: these US donors will drop you like a hot cake when you don’t succeed. And you won’t, because lawlessness never wins."

Oh dear @abhijeet_dipke, the truth sets everybody free. Even you. And here’s the truth: these US donors will drop you like a hot cake when you don’t succeed. And you won’t, because lawlessness never wins. Instead, take your U.S. education, talent, and use it for good. Sit down with the PM @narendramodi and be a positive voice to advance India. The truth of your courage to do what’s right lies in your next steps. And the PM doesn’t need American support. He has 1.5 billion beautiful Indian citizens who support him and have for 25 years, 12 years as PM, three consecutive terms. And will again in 2029. That’s the truth. — Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) October 14, 2026

In her tweet, she further suggested Dipke to use his US education and talent for good. She also told him to sit with PM Modi and be a positive voice to advance India.

No reaction from Imran Khan

Imran has not yet reacted to getting a notice from Mumbai Police to leave the country. Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for his acting comeback with the film Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, which is reportedly slated to premiere on Netflix in December this year.