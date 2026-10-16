Kubbra Sait Takes Dig At Imran Khan's Leave India Notice: 'Even Men I've Dated Have Given Me More Clarity' - VIDEO

Actress Kubbra Sait recently used satire to question the action taken against actor Imran Khan after he was directed to leave India for participating in a protest in Mumbai. In a video shared on Instagram on Thursday (October 15), Sait raised concerns about the right to peaceful protest and questioned why people seeking answers about electoral rolls were facing action.

Sait began the video by expressing disbelief over the notice issued to Khan. "Guys, what is actually happening? I woke up this morning and Imran Khan has been asked to leave India because he was attending a protest. It was at August Kranti Maidan, the place associated with the Quit India Movement," she said.

The actress then turned her attention to the concerns surrounding the Election Commission's new voters' list and the reported detention of protesters. "You know who is shaking right now? Shakespeare. Everybody else is also shaking because young people are questioning the Election Commission over the new voters' list. A thousand people have been detained. Why? Because they asked questions," she said.

Imran Khan , who reportedly holds a US passport and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, was detained along with his partner, actor Lekha Washington, during the October 10 protest. Reacting to the development, Sait remarked, "He is an American citizen. Wow, what a plot twist."

Kubbra Sait Questions Police Action

Taking her criticism further, Sait gave a satirical twist to the popular meme phrase 'Toh kya karoon mai marr jaaun' to comment on the situation. "I think the 2026 version should be, ‘So what should I do? Should I get arrested?’" she said.

Sait also referred to an exchange in which a protester reportedly asked the police to arrest them but was instead told to cooperate. Questioning the response, she said, "Please tell me, is this an arrest or some sort of situation shift? Men I've dated have given me more clarity. Democracy is not without questions. Otherwise, it is only one expensive group chat where only admins can speak to each other," she said.

Why Was Imran Khan Asked to Leave India?

The protest called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over concerns about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Khan told reporters at the site that he was attending as a Mumbai resident and not as a representative of any political organisation.

After his release, the actor shared a photograph that appeared to show him inside a police van, captioning it, "Apparently I'm going for a drive."

On October 15, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) issued a notice directing Khan to leave India by October 28. The notice cited alleged violations of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, following a complaint by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who alleged that Khan had breached the conditions of his OCI status by participating in the protest.

Khan's lawyer, Zulfikar Memon, reportedly confirmed that the actor intends to challenge the notice in the Bombay High Court.