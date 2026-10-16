Imran Khan's Partner Lekha Washington Shares First Post After Actor Gets Notice To Leave India, Drops Photo From Police Van

Imran Khan’s partner, Lekha Washington, shared her first reaction after the actor was ordered to leave India following his participation in a protest in Mumbai. Lekha posted a picture of the two of them inside a police van, standing by Imran amid the controversy surrounding his detention and the subsequent order asking him to leave the country.

For those unversed, Imran Khan , who is an American citizen and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, was detained after attending a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on October 10. The demonstration called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

On Friday (October 16), Lekha captioned the picture, "Just (and a string of heart emojis)." In the comments section, Zayn Marie wrote, "Yall are ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Take a look at Lekha's post here:

The post came after the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) directed Imran to leave India by October 28.

Imran attended the protest alongside Lekha and his cousin, Zayn Marie Khan. All three were detained and were released on Saturday night.

Lekha Recalls What Happened During the Detention

A couple of days back, Lekha shared a detailed account of the events on social media, explaining why they had gone to August Kranti Maidan and describing what happened when they arrived.

"On Saturday, around 5 pm, Zayn Marie, Nuzhat (Imran's mother), my partner Imran, myself, and others walked towards August Kranti Maidan to ask about friends of ours who had been detained. There was no gathering happening. The police had barricades on all sides, and there was a considerable media presence, who swarmed Imran," she said.

According to Lekha, Imran briefly addressed reporters and explained that they were not representing any organisation or making specific demands. However, she alleged that the interaction was cut short by loud whistle-blowing and the arrival of police personnel.

Describing how she and Zayn were taken into custody, Lekha added, "A stream of uniformed persons grabbed both Zayn and me, bruising us. They forced us all into the vehicle and then drove us around for a couple of hours. Subsequent to that, they did not allow us to take public transport."

She also recalled how the group spent much of the evening caught in traffic.

Lekha Acknowledges Her Privilege

While sharing her experience, Lekha also acknowledged that her position gave her and her companions certain privileges.

"It is important to note that we are individuals in a position of privilege and that far worse is being done to others. The Mumbai Police has been a beacon of balance in my personal experience, and I appreciate them deeply. I believe in equality and respect for all, and at some point we must collectively find our voices to speak the truth. Thank you," Lekha wrote in a statement.

Imran also shared a photograph from inside the police van after his release, accompanying it with a light-hearted remark. "Apparently I'm going for a drive," he quipped.

At the protest site, the actor had said, "I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed? That is why I am here."

Imran Khan to Challenge the Order in Bombay HC

Meanwhile, Imran is reportedly preparing to challenge the order directing him to leave India. His lawyer, Zulfiqar Memon, will file a petition before the Bombay High Court.

The police reportedly forwarded a complaint to the FRRO, which subsequently issued the notice. The authorities contended that holding an OCI card does not permit Imran to participate in protests.

The notice was issued under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. Section 7 of the legislation empowers the Central Government to issue orders and directions regulating or restricting the entry, departure, presence or movement of foreign nationals in India.