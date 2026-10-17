Mumbai: Imran Khan Gets FRRO Show-Cause Notice Over OCI Card Cancellation, Moves Bombay High Court Against Leave-India Order | Photos via Instagram

Mumbai: The Mumbai Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to Bollywood actor Imran Khan, asking why his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card should not be cancelled. The actor has been given 15 days to respond to the notice.

According to news agency IANS, the FRRO will decide whether to cancel Khan's OCI card after examining his response.

Imran Khan Moves Bombay High Court

Earlier in the day, Khan approached the Bombay High Court seeking an urgent stay on an FRRO notice directing him to leave India by October 28. The actor had got this notice to leave India on October 14.

The high court petition, filed through advocates Zulfiquar Memon, Parvez Memon and Chirag Naik, is expected to be mentioned before the court for an urgent hearing on Monday, India Today reported.

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In his petition, Khan has sought to quash the notice directing him to leave India before October 28. He has also requested that the FRRO produce the records and documents on which its decision was based.

The petition argues that the authorities failed to specify the alleged violation and did not adequately consider his status as an Overseas Citizen of India cardholder.

Khan's plea states that the notice does not identify which legal provision he allegedly violated or explain how and when the purported violation occurred.

It further contends that the FRRO treated him solely as a US national without adequately considering the residency rights associated with his OCI status.

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The petition also argues that August Kranti Maidan, where the protest took place, was not a restricted area. It further contends that the notice does not establish that OCI cardholders are prohibited from participating in such demonstrations.

Khan has also claimed that CCTV footage would establish that he did not breach any barricades and was leaving the protest site when mediapersons surrounded him.

According to the plea, Mumbai Police detained him and others accompanying him during the incident.

FRRO Notice Follows Protest

The first FRRO notice was issued following Khan's participation in a protest at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai, where demonstrators demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The notice was issued under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. It stated that Imran Khan, a United States national, had allegedly broken provisions of the Act and the rules and orders framed under it.