Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. Rahul Gandhi And The Art Of Political Jab From Abroad; Economy, Jobs And More, Congress Leader Spares Little

Rahul Gandhi said India is sitting on an “economic disaster” with massive unemployment, a broken manufacturing base and deep-rooted problems in its education system. (Read more...)

2. Maharashtra SIR 2026: Election Commission Extends Electoral Roll Revision Deadline; Final Voter List To Be Published On December 22

Enumeration forms will be distributed and collected by November 30, while processing of absent, shifted, dead and duplicate voter entries must be completed by December 10. Claims and objections are to be disposed of by December 15. (Read more...)

3. Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Seeks Ban On Sonia Gandhi Memoir Over Savarkar Remarks, Tears Book Pages In Protest

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena demanded a Maharashtra-wide ban on Sonia Gandhi's memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love over its references to Veer Savarkar. Party leaders tore pages from copies of the book during a Mumbai press conference. Sanjay Nirupam and Shaina NC accused Gandhi of insulting Savarkar and questioned Shiv Sena (UBT)'s silence on the controversy. (Read more...)

4. SC Issues Notices To Congress, AAP, CJP, AISA Over Protests Against CEC

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana issued the directions while hearing a petition filed by the Kirana Committee Delhi and the Delhi Iron and Hardware Merchant Association, alleging that their businesses were affected by protests organised by these groups. (Read more...)

5. RPF Woman Constable Saves Passenger Falling From Moving Train After Suffering Seizure At Gondia Railway Station - WATCH

An RPF woman constable, Deepika Bisen, averted a major accident at Gondia railway station after a passenger suffered a seizure and fell from a moving train. Acting swiftly, she pulled him away from the train before he could slip into the gap between the train and platform. The RPF Nagpur Division shared the CCTV footage under Operation Jeevan Raksha. (Read more...)

6. GTA 6 Pre-Orders Cross ₹1.40 Lakh Crore Before Launch, Breaking Records

Grand Theft Auto 6 has reportedly generated over $1.5 billion (approximately Rs. 1.40 lakh crore) in pre-orders ahead of its November 19 launch, citing Sensor Tower estimates. The Rockstar Games title crossed $1 billion nine days before release. Arriving 13 years after GTA V, the highly anticipated game is expected to become one of the biggest entertainment launches in history. (Read more...)

7. 'Jaldi Se Naada Baandh Liya...': Amitabh Bachchan Clarifies His 'Bach Gaye' Tweet; Netizens React Hilariously

Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that his much-discussed "Bach Gaye" post referred to an unexpected wardrobe malfunction on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. Sharing the incident on X, Big B said his trouser belt snapped during the shoot, prompting him to use a drawstring. (Read more...)

8. Sensex Falls 500 Points, Nifty Sheds 159, Here's What Derailed Dalal Street’s Rally?

Sensex fell 500.38 points to 82,031.81 and Nifty lost 159.45 to 25,227.95 as profit booking, margin funding concerns, US-Iran tensions and Fed rate fears weighed on Indian markets. (Read more...)

9. World Press Photo's 'Down To Earth' Exhibition Set To Make India Debut In Mumbai

World Press Photo's exhibition 'Down to Earth: Climate Change and Climate Futures' will make its India debut in Mumbai on November 20. Featuring 21 award-winning photographic projects, it will explore environmental destruction with stories of climate action and resistance. Inaugurated by Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema, the exhibition will be held at Gallery FPH, Free Press House, Nariman Point. (Read more...)

10. Tilak Varma Joins Rival Captains For Special Cake-Cutting Ceremony Ahead Of Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 | Video

Tilak Varma and captains of other participating teams came together for a special photoshoot ahead of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 in Qatar. The skippers were seen sharing a light-hearted moment as they cut a cake and posed for photographs. The tournament will provide emerging cricketers an opportunity to showcase their talent and make an impression. (Read more...)