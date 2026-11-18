RPF Woman Constable Saves Passenger Falling From Moving Train After Suffering Seizure At Gondia Railway Station - WATCH | X

A quick-thinking Railway Protection Force (RPF) woman constable averted a potentially fatal accident at Gondia railway station in Maharashtra after a passenger fell from a moving train following a seizure. The constable, identified as Deepika Bisen, acted swiftly and pulled the man away from the train, preventing him from slipping into the dangerous gap between the train and the platform.

The incident, captured on the station's CCTV cameras, has brought attention to the crucial role played by railway security personnel in protecting passengers.

Passenger Suffers Seizure And Falls From Moving Train

According to the available information, the incident occurred as a train was preparing to leave Gondia railway station. A passenger reportedly suffered a seizure while the train was in motion, causing him to lose his balance and fall.

With the moving train posing an immediate threat to his life, the situation could have turned tragic within seconds. Constable Deepika Bisen noticed the passenger in distress and immediately rushed towards him.

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RPF Constable Deepika Bisen's Timely Action Saves Life

Without wasting precious moments, Bisen managed to pull the passenger away from the moving train and bring him to safety. Her prompt response prevented the man from getting trapped in the gap between the train and the platform, potentially saving his life.

The CCTV footage captures the dramatic sequence, showing the constable's alertness and presence of mind during the emergency.

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RPF Shares CCTV Footage Under Operation Jeevan Raksha

The RPF Nagpur Division shared the video of the incident, highlighting Bisen's courageous intervention under Operation Jeevan Raksha.

The initiative focuses on preventing railway accidents and safeguarding passengers through timely action by railway personnel. The incident serves as a reminder of how alertness and quick decision-making by railway staff can help prevent potentially life-threatening situations.

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