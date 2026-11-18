Maharashtra SIR 2026: Election Commission Extends Electoral Roll Revision Deadline; Final Voter List To Be Published On December 22 | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the deadline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra, with the final voter list now scheduled to be published on December 22.

The revised schedule provides additional time for distributing and collecting enumeration forms, verifying voter details and disposing of claims and objections.

The Commission has issued fresh instructions to election officials in Maharashtra and several other states.

Enumeration Forms To Be Collected By November 30

Under the revised schedule, enumeration forms will be generated and printed by November 18. While, the distribution and collection of these forms will take place between November 18 and November 30.

Election officials will then process the forms, including those involving voters classified as Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD). However, the Commission has set December 10 as the deadline for completing this process.

Claims And Objections To Be Disposed Of By December 15

The ECI has also extended the deadline for disposing of claims and objections relating to electoral roll entries. The exercise, which began on August 31 in Maharashtra, will now continue until December 15.

The revised timeline is intended to provide election officials with additional time to examine applications, verify voter details and resolve objections before the final electoral roll is published.

ECI Issues Revised Schedule To Other States

According to reports, the revised schedule was communicated through an order issued by ECI Under Secretary Sandeep Kumar. The communication was addressed to the Chief Electoral Officers of Maharashtra and other states, along with the Union Territory of Delhi.

The Election Commission has directed Chief Electoral Officers to inform all officials and staff involved in the SIR exercise about the revised deadlines.

They have also been instructed to publicise the updated programme through available media platforms. The Commission has further directed election authorities to provide political parties with written information about the changes.

The revised schedule is expected to facilitate the verification of electoral records and allow additional time for addressing discrepancies before the publication of Maharashtra's final voter list on December 22.

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