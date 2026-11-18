Shiv Sena leaders tore pages of Sonia Gandhi's memoir on Wednesday, objecting to the reference to VD Savarkar. | Screenshot via Shiv Sena/X

Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Wednesday demanded a ban on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in Maharashtra, objecting to references in the book to freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

During a press conference, Shiv Sena leaders tore out pages from copies of Gandhi's autobiography as a symbolic protest against the references to Savarkar in the book.

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Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam, addressing the press conference, said, “We condemn this book, and today we are not only going to take strong action regarding this book, but we also expect the Maharashtra government to ban this book in the coming days and not allow it to be sold anywhere across Maharashtra—this is our expectation.”

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Referring to Savarkar's mention in the memoir, Nirupam said Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray held immense reverence for the freedom fighter. “Shiv Sena Pramukh himself struck an effigy of Mani Shankar Aiyar with slippers. Such was our love for Savarkar, and such was our rebellion against the hatred that the Congress harboured towards Veer Savarkar,” he added.

What does the book say about Savarkar

The remarks came after Sonia Gandhi referred to Savarkar in her autobiography, stating that he had apologised to the British and written letters to the colonial authorities.

“While Congress freedom fighters were enduring assaults and imprisonment at the hands of the British rulers, senior ideologues of the RSS like Vinayak Damodar Savarkar were writing mercy petitions to their colonial masters, and their members were colluding with the British authorities as informers,” a paragraph in the memoir reads.

Shaina NC criticises Gandhi's remarks

Shiv Sena National Secretary and National Spokesperson Shaina NC also criticised Gandhi over the remarks, accusing her of insulting Savarkar.

“Sonia Gandhi humiliates Savarkar. She calls him a Hindutva exclusionary. But Balasaheb Thackeray always said that Savarkar is the soul of Hindutva... Sonia ji, it took you 15-plus years to even initiate the process of Indian citizenship. Savarkar gave 50-plus years of his life, not just in jail, but also for the cause of Bharat. Who are you to judge?” she said.

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Shiv Sena demands removal of pages

Shaina further accused Gandhi of attempting to whitewash history through her memoir and demanded that the publisher, HarperCollins, remove pages 201 and 443.

Shiv Sena targets Uddhav faction

The Shiv Sena leaders also targeted the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), questioning its silence over Gandhi's remarks on Savarkar.

“Those who claim to be the heirs of Balasaheb ji—our question to them is: where are you? Sonia Gandhi is writing nonsense against Veer Savarkar in her book and defaming him,” Nirupam said.

The Shinde-led faction has reiterated its demand for a ban on the memoir in Maharashtra, intensifying its criticism of Gandhi over the references to Savarkar.

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