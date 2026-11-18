The Batagaika crater, formed by melting permafrost in the 1960s, near Batagay, Russia. A 2024 US Geological Survey found that the crater is now about a kilometer long, 800 meters wide, 50 meters deep, and growing. | Photo by Katie Orlinsky

Climate change is often discussed through statistics, reports and warnings, but what happens when its impact is seen through the eyes of photographers documenting it across the world? Mumbai is set to offer just that perspective as World Press Photo brings its exhibition, 'Down to Earth: Climate Change and Climate Futures', to India for the first time on November 20.

Organised by World Press Photo in partnership with the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Mumbai Press Club, the exhibition will bring together 21 award-winning photographic projects. Through powerful visual storytelling, it will explore the environmental challenges shaping the planet, while also drawing attention to communities, ideas and movements working towards a more sustainable future.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Femke Halsema, Mayor of Amsterdam. It will be hosted at Gallery FPH, Free Press House, Nariman Point, from 4 pm to 6 pm.

From environmental destruction to stories of resistance

'Down to Earth' is structured around two connected narratives: the escalating climate crisis and the efforts being made to respond to it. The first part of the exhibition will turn the spotlight on the damage being inflicted on the environment across different parts of the world.

The photographs will document issues such as coal and oil extraction, mounting waste, rising sea levels, wildfires and droughts. Together, these images will offer a closer look at how climate change is intensifying existing environmental threats and affecting landscapes and communities.

The second half will shift the focus towards adaptation, resilience and action. It will feature stories of people and initiatives attempting to protect the planet, from the development of alternative energy and scientific approaches to food solutions to Indigenous practices that work with nature. Images of protests against oil pipelines will also highlight the resistance movements seeking to safeguard the environment.

Demonstrators walk along the advancing edge of the Garzweiler II open-cast coal mine near Lützerath, Germany, on the last weekend they could legally enter the village. |

Award-winning photographers featured in the exhibition

The exhibition features work by photographers Abriansyah Liberto, Adriana Loureiro Fernandez, Alessandro Cinque, Amber Bracken, Ami Vitale, Anush Babajanyan, Ciril Jazbec, Daniel Chatard, Eddie Jim, Jasper Doest, Jere Ikongio, Kadir van Lohuizen, Katie Orlinsky, Lalo de Almeida, Luca Locatelli, Matthew Abbott, M'hammed Kilito, Noel Celis, Sandra Mehl and Simone Tramonte.

By making its India debut in Mumbai, 'Down to Earth: Climate Change and Climate Futures' will give visitors an opportunity to engage with these global stories through photography, encouraging them to look beyond headlines and see the human and environmental realities behind the climate conversation.