FPH Gallery: From Bryan Adams To Zakir Hussain, Verus Ferreira Captures Music Legends In New Exhibition

A live concert lasts a few hours, but the memories can stay with you for years. Sometimes, all it takes is one photograph to bring back the roar of the crowd, the artist’s expression and that one moment when music seemed to take over the entire room. Mumbai-based music journalist and concert photographer Verus Ferreira is bringing these fleeting moments into focus with his second photography exhibition, From The Stage To The Frame, at Gallery FPH.

Running from October 16 to 31, 2026, at Free Press House in Nariman Point, the exhibition features 61 photographs of Indian and international musicians captured during live performances over more than a decade. Open daily from 10 am to 8 pm, the showcase builds on Ferreira’s long-standing relationship with music, offering visitors a chance to experience the concert atmosphere through his lens.

From music journalism to concert photography

For Ferreira, photography grew naturally out of a career spanning more than three decades in music journalism. Having interviewed musicians, reviewed performances and written about artists from India and abroad, he eventually found another way to document the world he had spent years covering.

“I used to attend concerts and shows as an audience,” he recalls. With media access bringing him closer to performers, he began wondering whether he could do more than simply watch them play. “Instead of just standing there, why not use the time to take a few photos,” he thought.

What started with a smaller film camera gradually developed into more than 10 years of concert photography using a digital camera. The experience of being around musicians and witnessing performances firsthand continues to shape how he approaches each frame.

Musicians captured through his lens

His latest collection brings together a diverse mix of artists, including Bryan Adams, Slash of Guns N’ Roses, Steve Vai, Joss Stone, The Vengaboys and Michael Learns to Rock. Indian music finds its place through photographs of Anoushka Shankar, Usha Uthup, Zakir Hussain, Louiz Banks, Lucky Ali, Colonial Cousins, Rahul Sharma and Deepa Nair, among others.

Rather than simply documenting who performed on stage, Ferreira hopes his images capture the emotion of the moment and the connection between artists and their audiences.

"The exhibition explores the magic of live music through the lens of a photographer,” he says. “For me, a good photograph should tell a story and create a connection between the viewer and the artiste.”

Giving music photography its moment

The exhibition also reflects Ferreira’s belief that concert photography deserves greater recognition as an art form. While people commonly display photographs of wildlife, weddings and fashion, he feels images celebrating musicians and live performances are still relatively uncommon in homes and workplaces.

“I feel that music photography hasn't been given the importance it deserves,” he says, explaining why he wants audiences to look beyond the stage and appreciate the photographs as pieces of art in their own right.

His first exhibition, held at the Bombay Art Society in Bandra in November 2024, featured 64 photographs and was inaugurated by veteran jazz pianist and composer Louiz Banks. The current showcase marks the next chapter in his effort to bring music photography to a wider audience.

The emotional connection through music

For Ferreira, music has always been about more than entertainment. “It is more than just a passion; it is an emotion, a source of inspiration and a way of connecting with people across cultures and generations,” he says.

That connection is what he hopes visitors take away from the exhibition. He wants them to discover the stories behind the images, revisit the feeling of a memorable performance and perhaps even find a photograph they would like to display at home.

“Most importantly, I would like visitors to walk away with a renewed love for music,” he says. After all, a performance may end when the lights go down, but through a photograph, its energy and emotion can live on.

More details:

Where: Gallery FPH, Free Press House, Nariman Point, Mumbai

When: October 16 to October 31, 2026