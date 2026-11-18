Rahul Gandhi spoke during a fireside chat at Columbia University. | X

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi statement on India's economic challenges during a fireside chat at the Columbia University in New York invited the ire of BJP leaders, but also brought attention to his remarks abroad on the problems faced by India.

What Did Rahul Gandhi Say?

India is sitting on an “economic disaster” with massive unemployment, a broken manufacturing base and deep-rooted problems in its education system, the Leader of Opposition said, warning that the country risks getting into serious trouble if it continues on the current economic path.

Gandhi said India's economic model "stopped giving results almost a decade ago" and criticised the government's initiatives such as Make in India and Start-up India, claiming they had failed to revive the country's "broken" economic backbone. He also touched upon the recent student protests, US immigration policies for Indian students as well as alleged malpractice within India's electoral system.

What He Had Said Earlier

December 2025: Berlin

Gandhi had claimed there were flaws in electoral machinery, adding that duplicate voters were reported in Haryana while elections were held in an unfair manner in Maharashtra. He added that central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate were being used against political opponents and organisations and businesses that dissented against the ruling government.

September 2025: South America

While speaking at universities in Peru and Chile, Gandhi voiced the need for an accessible education system in India, while also laying emphasis on the pressure the BJP government has put on free thinking and scientific temper.

April 2025: US

Gandhi called the BJP a “fringe group” during an hour-long session at the Brown University, saying he didn’t view the ruling party’s conception as a “Hindu conception” at all. His interaction was heavily criticised for calling Lord Ram a "mythological" figure. "All our mythological figures, Lord Ram was of that kind, where he was forgiving, he was compassionate. So, I don’t consider what the BJP says to be the Hindu idea at all. I consider the Hindu idea to be much more pluralistic, much more embracing, much more affectionate, much more tolerant and open," he had said.

September 2024: Europe

In Brussels and Paris, Gandhi alleged a "full scale assault" on democratic institutions. He also flagged rising unemployment.

March 2023: UK

At the Cambridge Judge Business School, he emphasised that preserving Indian democracy is vital for the entire world because India represents the largest democratic space globally. Gandhi said that Indian democracy, parliament, the free press, and the judiciary were under severe pressure, and claimed Pegasus spyware had been used on politicians' phones.

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