'Anti-India Propaganda': BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For Calling Indian Economy An 'Economic Disaster' During Columbia University Address | Watch |

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Indian economy at Columbia University and said he is the "leader of anti-India propaganda" who repeatedly speaks ill of the country on foreign soil.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Citing projections by various global agencies, the BJP said the world recognises India as one of the fastest-growing economies, but Gandhi is busy portraying India as an "economic disaster".

In a fireside chat at Columbia University in New York on Tuesday, Gandhi said India is sitting on an "economic disaster" with massive unemployment, a broken manufacturing base and deep-rooted problems in its education system.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He said India's economic model "stopped giving results almost a decade ago" and criticised the government's initiatives such as 'Make in India' and 'Start-up India', claiming they had failed to revive the country's "broken" economic backbone.

In a post on X, BJP national media convenor Ashish Usha Agarwal accused Gandhi of repeatedly portraying India negatively on foreign soil, saying this has become a "recurring pattern".

"While the world recognises India as one of the fastest-growing major economies, Rahul Gandhi is busy portraying the country as an 'economic disaster' on foreign soil," he said.

IMF and Moody's have projected India's economic growth to be 7 per cent for FY27, while RBI's professional forecasters have estimated a 7.1 per cent growth rate for the same period. Goldman Sachs expects India's real GDP to grow by 6.9 per cent in 2026 despite global economic uncertainties, Agarwal said.

Citing a World Bank report, the BJP leader said poverty at the lower-middle-income benchmark has declined from 57.7 per cent to 16.1 per cent, lifting an estimated 496 million people out of poverty.

"From infrastructure and manufacturing to digital transformation, services, investment and financial inclusion, India is advancing across sectors and strengthening its position in the global economy," he said.

Agarwal asked why Gandhi has repeatedly chosen foreign platforms to portray India in a negative light even when global economic institutions have acknowledged the country's growth and transformation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"What exactly is the objective behind this narrative?" he asked.

"India is moving forward with the resolve to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Its economic progress is backed by data, its global standing is rising, and no political narrative can erase the aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians," he said.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, "Rahul Gandhi has become the leader of anti-India propaganda."

He alleged that Gandhi made foreigners criticise India's democracy during the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad and questioned his conduct as the LoP.

"Rahul Gandhi's inherent hate for India's progress & Indian democracy makes him speak ill about India every time he goes abroad.

"Rahul Gandhi insults the spirit of India's national flag by speaking against Indian democracy," Bhandari said on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Comparing Gandhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhandari said the PM upholds India's national interests during his official foreign visits.

The BJP spokesperson said Gandhi is a "disaster as a responsible LoP".

In a post on X, BJP leader C R Kesavan accused Gandhi of resorting to "toxic lies" and "third-rate politics" on foreign soil.

"Rahul Gandhi terming the vibrant Indian economy being on the brink of a disaster when New India is rising on the international stage as the world's fastest (-growing) economy only exposes the political bankruptcy of the failed and frustrated Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He termed the Congress leader's remarks at Columbia University "fabricated falsehoods" and alleged that they undermined the people's mandate and India's democratic process.

"The fundamental difference between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi in their approach toward India is (that) while PM Modi ji respectfully picked up our national tri-colour when he saw it on the floor during Quad summit, Rahul Gandhi applauds and cheers when his handpicked foreign delegates abuse Indian democracy," Kesavan said.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)