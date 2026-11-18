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The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to organisations involved in protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar last month, including the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), Indian National Congress (INC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and All India Students Association (AISA).

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A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana issued the directions while hearing a petition filed by the Kirana Committee Delhi and the Delhi Iron and Hardware Merchant Association, alleging that their businesses were affected by protests organised by these groups.

Court issues notices to protest organisers

Earlier, the Court had asked the petitioners to implead the protest organisers as respondents in their petition. The amended petition was taken on record, following which the Court directed that notices be issued to the protest organisers.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the petitioners, argued that protests at Jantar Mantar disrupted business activities in Central Delhi. He also objected to Ramlila Maidan being designated as a protest site, contending that it was located in the heart of the city and surrounded by wholesale markets.

“Ramlila Ground is in the heart of the city. Protests should not be allowed there when wholesale markets are situated all around Ramlila Ground,” he submitted.

Hearing tentatively scheduled for November 27

The Bench said the traders’ petition could be listed along with MA Baby v Union of India and connected matters, which challenge restrictions imposed by authorities in the wake of protests. The matters are tentatively scheduled to be heard on November 27.

The Bench further said that the contempt petitions filed against the police and other authorities would be taken up separately on another day.

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