Madhya Pradesh 27% OBC Reservation Case Moves Forward In Supreme Court As Government Clears All 13 SLP Defects | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court on Tuesday allotted SLP number 040141/2026 after the Madhya Pradesh government rectified all 13 defects flagged in its Special Leave Petition (SLP) challenging the High Court's verdict rejecting 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The apex court had initially flagged 10 defects and subsequently identified three more. All 13 defects were technical and procedural.

The state government had filed the SLP on October 16, 2026, challenging the HC's October 9 verdict rejecting enhancement of OBC reservation from 14 per cent to 27 per cent. The petition was initially registered under Diary No. 65767/2026.

A division bench of the HC had struck down the Madhya Pradesh Public Services (Reservation) Amendment Act, 2019, which increased the OBC quota from 14 per cent to 27 per cent.

The court ruled the enhancement unconstitutional for breaching the 50 per cent reservation ceiling and restored the quota to 14 per cent.

SC advocate Ramji Dwivedi informed Free Press, The SC has issued SLP number 040141/2026 after MP government cleared all 13 defects raised by SC in SLP filed challenging MP HC order rejecting enhancement of OBC reservation from 14 per cent to 27 per cent.

OBC Mahasabha general secretary advocate Lokendra Gurjar said, The allotment of SLP numbers, has cleared all hurdles in regular hearing on 27 per cent OBC reservation issue in the SC. All the defects were technical and procedural.

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