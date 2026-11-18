Amitabh Bachchan Clarifies 'Bach Gaye' Tweet | X

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has finally revealed the reason behind his cryptic 'Bach Gaye' post on social media, which had sparked speculation amid reports of alleged security threats involving the actor. Putting an end to the curiosity, Big B shared a rather hilarious incident from the sets of his popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 18.

Amitabh Bachchan Clarifies His 'Bach Gaye' Tweet

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, November 18, Amitabh explained what prompted him to make the post. Sharing the incident in Hindi, he wrote, "T 5850 - KBC shoot pe pant ki belt toot gayi, jaldi se naada baandh liya - 'Bach gaye'"

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His clarification revealed that the actor's earlier post had nothing to do with the alleged security concerns, as many had speculated. Instead, it was a light-hearted reference to a wardrobe malfunction during a KBC shoot, when his trouser belt reportedly broke and he had to quickly tie a drawstring to manage the situation.

Netizens React

Netizens also joined in with hilarious reactions to Amitabh's clarification. One user joked, "Itna sasta belt kyu pehna tha sir." Another expressed disbelief over his explanation, writing, "I don't believe you I know you are kidding."

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa Receives Multiple Bomb Threats In Recent Weeks

For the unversed, earlier this month, Amitabh's 'Bach Gaye' post had attracted attention following reports of an alleged shooting conspiracy outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Moreover, his Juhu residence has also featured in multiple bomb threat emails received by Mumbai authorities in recent weeks. On October 23, a threat email reportedly named Jalsa, along with other locations, while another email received on November 6 mentioned the actor's residence, Bombay High Court and Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Security agencies searched the locations but reportedly found nothing suspicious, according to NDTV.

Meanwhile, despite the security concerns, Amitabh has continued his much-loved Sunday tradition of stepping out of Jalsa to greet fans gathered outside his residence.

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