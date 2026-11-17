Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly been targeted by fresh threats from Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a banned separatist organisation led by designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The group has called on its supporters to gather outside the actor's Mumbai residence, Jalsa, between November 19 and November 27.

Pannun has announced a reward of Rs 11 lakh for organising a “Khalistan Jalsa” outside Bachchan's residence. Invoking the memories of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, he has urged members of the Sikh community in Mumbai to participate in the gathering.

Pannun's Message To Amitabh Bachchan

In a cryptic message directed at the Bollywood veteran, Pannun wrote, ‘Bach Gaye Yan PHAS Gaye’. He has also alleged that Bachchan should be held accountable for his remarks following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in October 1984.

The controversy relates to long-standing allegations that Bachchan raised provocative slogans during the period following Gandhi's assassination. However, the actor has consistently denied these allegations.

SFJ and Pannun have repeatedly brought up the claims while targeting Bachchan. The latest threats have also brought renewed attention to the controversy after singer Diljit Dosanjh touched the veteran actor's feet during his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Another Threat To Big B, Abhishek Bachchan

In a separate incident, Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, reportedly received death threats after gangster Goldy Dhillon issued a warning targeting the father-son duo in a social media post on November 17.

The post has raised concerns in the entertainment industry, particularly as it surfaced shortly after the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two alleged shooters in Mumbai over a suspected plot to attack Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B is busy with the shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.

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