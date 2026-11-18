GTA 6 Pre-Orders Cross ₹1.40 Lakh Crore Before Launch, Breaking Records |

Grand Theft Auto 6 is already one of the most commercially successful entertainment launches in history - and no one has even played it yet. According to CNN, citing estimates from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, pre-orders for the highly anticipated game have already surpassed $1.5 billion (approximately Rs. 1.40 lakh crore).

The game, developed by Rockstar Games, is set for release at midnight after a 13-year wait, the longest gap between mainline GTA titles.

Record-breaking pre-order numbers

Nine days before launch, GTA 6 had already crossed $1 billion (about Rs. 93,500 crore) in pre-order revenue. That figure is nearly double what Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the best-selling game in the US in 2022, had generated at the same stage before its release.

The scale of demand highlights the immense anticipation surrounding the title, which is set in Leonida, a fictionalised version of Florida.

Built on GTA V’s long success

The previous entry, Grand Theft Auto V, became the best-selling game of 2013 and has continued generating hundreds of millions of dollars annually. A major driver of that longevity has been GTA Online, the multiplayer expansion released shortly after the single-player game.

GTA Online has allowed Rockstar to earn revenue beyond the initial purchase through new content, game modes and microtransactions. According to CNN, the online mode alone has generated more than $5 billion (roughly ₹4.67 lakh crore) over the past decade.

A franchise closing in on the all-time top spot

Grand Theft Auto is already among the biggest video game franchises ever, trailing only classics such as Tetris and Pokémon, as well as the Call of Duty series. CNN noted that the franchise is currently just 40 million copies away from claiming the overall top spot in lifetime sales. Tomorrow’s launch of GTA VI is widely expected to narrow that gap significantly.

With pre-order revenue already at historic levels and the game finally arriving after more than a decade, GTA 6 is positioned to become one of the biggest entertainment events of the year.