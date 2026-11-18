'Hugs, Kisses Only 'At My Convenience': Singapore Couple's GTA 6 Contract Goes Viral Ahead Of Launch | X/ @FarzanZulfick

A Singaporean couple's tongue-in-cheek 'gaming agreement' has gone viral ahead of Grand Theft Auto 6's launch on November 19. The contract lets the husband play without interruption, and it has split opinion online.

What the contract says

YouTuber Julian Tay and his wife, content creator Lisa Chan, shared a framed 'GTA VI Gaming Agreement'. Reuters reported that it gives Tay uninterrupted gaming from 19 to 29 November, covering the launch and the days after it. The period shifts to the new release date if the launch is delayed. Other terms cover recovery time after non-stop play and an assurance that he will not be disturbed during missions.

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The clauses that raised eyebrows

One clause says hugs, kisses, conversations, errands and "Can you help me quickly?" requests are allowed, but only at Tay's convenience, after he finishes a mission or reaches a suitable stopping point. Another has the wife acknowledge that everything in the game is fictional. That includes dating a fictional character or visiting an in-game strip club, and signing means she accepts this too.

How it spread

Tay posted photos and a video of his wife signing the agreement on Threads. The post reportedly drew around one million views. Reuters later shared a video of the couple responding to the reaction.

Mixed reaction online

Reactions split. Some users found it funny. Others called it misogynistic and said such "jokes" risk normalising controlling behaviour, particularly from influencers. Many commenters urged Chan to leave her husband. Tay said he was surprised by the amount of hate. Others defended him, arguing that people would have cheered the wife if the roles were reversed.

The couple's response

The couple said they made the contract as a joke and enjoy creating "silly" content together. In an Instagram post, they said they love each other and that no video game matters more than their relationship. They added that they understand not everyone will find it funny, and asked people not to judge their marriage on one photo and a gaming agreement.

The GTA 6 backdrop

Gamers have waited 13 years for GTA VI. The previous instalment, GTA 5, was released in 2013 by Rockstar Games and set in Los Santos, a fictional take on Los Angeles. It remains one of the best-selling video games of all time.