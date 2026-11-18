Quick-commerce platform Blinkit has begun delivering Grand Theft Auto 6 in select areas of several Indian cities, giving gamers a chance to get their hands on a physical collectible box with a download code just hours before the game’s official release. Several users in Mumbai and Bangalore are already reporting that the game is out of stock on the quick commerce site.

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the move on X. "GTA 6 is now live on Blinkit!” he posted. “It took 13 years for GTA 6 to be released. In the meantime, we built Blinkit so that you can get the game delivered in minutes.”

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The service is currently available in select neighbourhoods of Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Blinkit plans to expand to more cities between Wednesday and Thursday.

Customers receive a physical box containing a download code rather than a traditional disc. The packaging is designed as a collectible that can sit on a shelf. Once delivered, buyers can redeem the code and begin downloading the game so they are ready to play the moment it unlocks.

Several users in Mumbai and Bangalore are already reporting that the game is out of stock on the quick commerce site.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

GTA 6 is scheduled to release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at 12:00 am IST on Thursday, November 19. Digital pre-loading has already been available for those who pre-ordered. The Standard Edition is priced at Rs. 5,999 in India.

Dhindsa ended his post with a light-hearted note that captured the mood among fans. “Expecting a suspicious number of sick leaves over the next few days.” Early reports from some users in Bengaluru already suggested high demand, with stock selling out quickly in certain areas.