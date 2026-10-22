FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'New CCTV Footage Emerges In Tiger Shroff Firing Case, FDA Crackdown On Mumbai Eateries'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. Tiger Shroff Firing Case: CCTV Footage Emerged Showing Accused Leaving Hotel With Blue Bag Allegedly Carrying Pistol Before Attack On Actor's Car

CCTV footage reportedly shows an accused leaving a hotel with a blue bag allegedly containing a pistol before the Tiger Shroff firing incident. Police suspect the attack was carried out at the behest of Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Anil Pandit. Several suspects have been arrested across states, while three accused remain in police custody until October 31 as investigations continue.. (Read more...)

2. Mumbai: Borivali’s Arabian Shawarma Cafe, Three Other Establishments Face FDA Crackdown; Licences Suspended For Hygiene Violations

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration also stated that Bikaner Sweets and Namkin had been issued a notice to close on account of unhygienic conditions. The authority earlier inspected two Kandivli establishments and seized food products worth over Rs 25,000. (Read more...)

3. MPSC Paper Leak Row: Satish Waghole Gets Additional Chairperson Charge As Maharashtra Probes Exam Irregularities

MPSC member Satish Baban Waghole has been given additional charge as chairperson during Vivek Bhimanwar’s leave amid allegations of exam paper leaks and irregularities. The Maharashtra government has formed a committee to probe the allegations following a 10-day protest by aspirants in Pune. (Read more...)

4. Delhi Police Visit Amir Shokeen’s Residence Over Viral Video Allegedly Targeting Tripura Youth; Influencer Not Found | VIDEO

Delhi Police visited influencer Amir Shokeen's residence over a viral video allegedly showing racial abuse of a Tripura youth but did not find him there, reports said. The matter was reportedly referred to the IFSO unit for investigation. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha directed police coordination with Delhi. Shokeen apologised, claiming the interaction was scripted and intended as humour. (Read more...)

5. Devendra Fadnavis Announces Plan For Chemical Park Near Vadhvan Port, Seeks Centre's Approval

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state can provide 2,500 to 5,000 acres for the project. He thanked the Union government for making an announcement about the park, and said that the state would take up the challenge of setting it up. (Read more...)

6. Diljit Dosanjh Delhi Concert Cancelled, Delhi Police Denies Permission Over Security Concerns | Reports

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's much-anticipated Aura World Tour India leg may face an unexpected hurdle, with reports claiming that Delhi Police have denied permission for his scheduled concert in the national capital over security concerns. (Read more...)

7. Sensex Falls 460 Points To 73,249, Nifty Slips 124 Points To 22,688 As Investors Lose Nearly ₹3.84 Lakh Crore Amid Crude Oil Surge

Sensex fell 460 points to 73,249, while Nifty slipped 124 points to 22,688 as crude crossed USD 111. Investors lost nearly Rs 3.84 lakh crore amid escalating tensions in West Asia. (Read more...)

8. ‘Our Drones Were Very Useful’: Poland's Tusk Pitches Defence Cooperation With India

Tusk praised India's growing international role amid geopolitical uncertainty and highlighted the values underpinning the relationship between the two countries. (Read more...)

9. Alia Bhatt Reacts To Husband Ranbir Kapoor's Slip Of Tongue Trolling At Ramayana Event Amid Assassination Threat Reports

Ranbir Kapoor has been facing criticism on social media following a slip of the tongue at an event for his upcoming film Ramayana in Kolkata. The actor has since publicly apologised for his verbal mistake. Amid the backlash, reports now suggest that his wife, actress Alia Bhatt, has shown support for him by liking an Instagram story shared by a Ranbir Kapoor fan page. (Read more...)

10. 'Zero Game Awareness': Nitish Kumar Reddy Celebrates Taking Catch On Free-Hit During IND Vs NZ 1st T20I | VIDEO

Nitish Kumar Reddy found himself in an awkward moment during the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I after celebrating a catch off Bevon Jacobs. The Indian all-rounder soon realised the delivery was a free-hit, meaning the dismissal would not count. Reddy apologised after recognising his mistake, while the incident sparked reactions from fans and drew attention to his game awareness. (Read more...)