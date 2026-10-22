Delhi Police Visit Amir Shokeen’s Residence Over Viral Video Allegedly Targeting Tripura Youth; Influencer Not Found | VIDEO |

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have visited social media influencer Amir Shokeen’s residence in connection with a viral video allegedly showing him racially abusing and humiliating a youth from Tripura. However, the police did not find Shokeen at the address, as demands for criminal action against him intensified following widespread outrage over the video.

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The Special Police Unit for North Eastern Region (SPUNER) has referred the matter to the Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit for investigation, as per reports. The development follows complaints by student organisations over the video, which allegedly contains racial slurs, derogatory remarks about Tripura and humiliating treatment of the young man.

Tripura CM Directs Legal Action

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has also intervened in the matter, directing state Director General of Police G.S. Rao on Wednesday, October 21, to coordinate with the Delhi Police and pursue the allegations against the Delhi-based content creator.

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A senior official at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) confirmed the directive. The CMO later stated on its official X handle that “Law will take its course of action,” signalling the state government’s intention to seek action through the legal process. The video has triggered condemnation across Tripura, with political parties and leaders including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju demanding accountability over the alleged racial harassment of the youth.

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Shokeen Releases Apology Video

Amid the backlash, Shokeen issued an apology through an Instagram post. He claimed that the video was scripted and that the young man featured in it was personally known to him. According to Shokeen, the youth had previously worked at a friend’s café in Ahmedabad, and the interaction was intended as a humorous exchange in which both were joking.

Shokeen maintained that he had no intention of insulting the individual or hurting the sentiments of people from Tripura. However, his explanation has failed to quell demands for legal action, with complaints over the alleged conduct continuing to draw attention.

The police are investigating the viral video and the complaints received against Shokeen. The allegations remain under investigation and further action will depend on the findings of the authorities.