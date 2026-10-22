MPSC Paper Leak Row: Satish Waghole Gets Additional Chairperson Charge As Maharashtra Probes Exam Irregularities |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Public Service Commission member Satish Baban Waghole has been given additional charge as the panel's chairperson during the leave of incumbent Vivek Bhimanwar, who has been facing criticism from MPSC aspirants over alleged exam paper leaks and irregularities.

Earlier this month, MPSC aspirants staged a 10-day protest in Pune over their various demands, including Bhimanwar's removal as the commission's chairperson.

The Maharashtra government subsequently formed a committee, with senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe as secretary, to probe alleged irregularities, including paper leaks. The panel will also conduct a probe into the tenure of the present and past chairpersons and members of the state recruitment body, officials said.

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Bhimanwar later announced that he had proceeded on leave till the inquiry was completed.

The state government's General Administration Department issued a notification on October 16, giving Waghole additional charge as MPSC's chairperson with effect from that date.

Apart from Bhimanwar's removal, the MPSC aspirants have demanded withdrawal of cases against some representatives of the agitation, recruitment for 70,000 posts over three years, increase in the number of seats in the Group C examination scheduled for January, and background checks on the MPSC chairperson and secretary before their appointment.

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