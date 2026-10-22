Gujarat Tightens School Entry Rules, Mandates Prior Written Permission For Visitors & Restricts Unauthorised Photography To Protect Student Privacy |

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government on Wednesday directed schools to tighten their entry rules and bar outsiders from entering the premises without prior permission.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Any external person shall obtain prior written permission from the principal or head of the Institution to enter the school premises. Only government officials who are duly authorised....to perform their official duties shall be exempted," a circular issued by the Office of the Commissioner of Schools stated.

Details of visitors must be recorded in the visitor register, it said.

The Education Department also directed school authorities to prevent the collection, publication or circulation of students' photographs, videos and personal information in ways that could compromise their safety, dignity or privacy.

"Photography, videography, interviews, audio recording or live-streaming of students, teachers or school activities shall not be carried out without the prior written permission of the Principal. Such activities may be permitted only for lawful purposes," the circular stated.

"No visitor shall collect information about an individual child or publish the child's identity or photograph without the prior written permission of the Principal, particularly where such activity is not in the best interests of the child and may affect the child's safety, dignity or privacy," it said.

Access to classrooms, laboratories, libraries, hostels, playgrounds, toilets and other areas where student activities take place will require prior written permission. The visitor shall be accompanied by the principal, a teacher or an authorised school official in such cases.

The circular also empowers principals to deny entry to visitors whose presence could affect school security, discipline, privacy or the academic environment.

Anyone who enters without permission, refuses to leave, attempts unauthorised photography or videography, or obstructs school activities must be reported immediately to the local police and education authorities, the circular said.

The State Government, under the principle of 'In Loco Parentis' (responsibility equivalent to that of a parent) bears a special responsibility for the safety, dignity, privacy and welfare of all children studying in government schools, it stated.

The circular also noted that Article 21 of the Constitution grants every child the right to life, dignity and privacy, and the Supreme Court, in its judgment in K S Puttaswamy (Retd) vs Union of India, has recognised the right to privacy as a fundamental right.

In addition, the school safety policy and guidelines of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) emphasise that every school must provide a safe, secure and child-friendly environment for children and protect them from exploitation and privacy violations, it added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)