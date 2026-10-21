19-Year-Old ICT Matunga Chemical Engineering Student Found Dead In Hostel Room; Police Launch Probe | File Image

Mumbai: A 19-year-old second-year Chemical Engineering student at the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Matunga, was found dead in his hostel room on Tuesday night, October 20. The deceased, identified as Siddhesh Patil, was a native of Nashik. The Matunga police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Incident Reported At 10.30 PM

According to the police, the incident came to light at around 10.30 pm in the student's room on the second floor of Hostel 5 on the ICT campus. Patil had reportedly been undergoing treatment for depression over the past few days. His roommates had gone home for the Dussehra holidays, leaving him alone in the room at the time of the incident.

A classmate of the deceased said, Patil had contacted his doctor late on Tuesday evening and discussed his mental health, reportedly expressing suicidal thoughts. The doctor immediately alerted Patil's family, who contacted his friends at the institute and asked them to check on him.

Friends Rush Student To Hospital

However, by the time his friends reached the room, Patil was found unconscious. Students present at the scene reportedly attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before rushing him to Sion Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

His body was sent to Sion Hospital for the necessary medical and legal formalities. The exact cause of death remains to be established, and police are awaiting the post-mortem report.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anurag Jain confirmed the incident and said further investigation was underway.

“We have registered an accidental death case. We are awaiting the post-mortem report to establish the cause of death. We are recording statements from his family members and friends to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident,” police said.

The incident comes nearly a month after the reported suicide of Sahil Wakode, a 20-year-old second-year BTech student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, on September 18, raising renewed concerns about the mental health challenges faced by students in higher education institutions.

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