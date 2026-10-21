Nalasopara: 18-Year-Old Arrested Under POCSO Act For Assaulting Minor At Garba Event; Accused's Mother Allegedly Pressures Girl To Withdraw Complaint | VIDEO |

Mumbai: An 18-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old girl during a garba event in Nalasopara East, Palghar district. The police have registered a case against the accused man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Following his arrest, videos of the family of the accused, Gufran Shaikh, have emerged purportedly showing them pressuring the minor girl to withdraw her police complaint.

Family Allegedly Pressures Minor

Purported videos circulating on social media show the accused's mother and sister allegedly attempting to persuade the girl to withdraw the complaint.

In one video, the accused's sister is reportedly seen visiting the girl's residence and trying to convince her to withdraw the case.

Another purported video showed a phone conversation in which the accused's mother is heard pleading with the minor to withdraw the complaint.

Mother Pleads With Minor

During the alleged conversation, the accused's mother is heard saying, “Beta main tere aage hath jodh thi hun please complaint wapse lelo." She further says, “Please take back the complaint; whatever you will say will do, but please take the complaint back.”

URGENT 🚨 In the Nalasopara Garba incident from last night, Gufran Shaikh’s mother and his family are pressuring the victim to withdraw the case. Today, his mother reached the victim’s home and told her she is very young and her life will be destroyed. They are emotionally blackmailing the victim. @MBVVPOLICE @dgpmaharashtra @CMOMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis — Treeni (@treeni) October 20, 2026

The woman is reportedly heard crying during the conversation and repeatedly requesting the girl to withdraw her complaint.

The videos shows alleged attempts to emotionally pressure the minor following the registration of the police case.

Girl Assaulted At Garba Event

The assault reportedly took place on Monday night during Navratri celebrations in the Santosh Bhuvan area of Nalasopara East.

The 17-year-old girl was allegedly dragged out of a garba pandal and assaulted by the accused.

A purported video of the incident subsequently surfaced on social media, showing the youth allegedly pulling the girl out of the venue and attacking her.

Police Arrest Accused After Video

After the assault video circulated online, police traced the accused and arrested him, according to officials.

Sachin Kamble of Pelhar Police Station said the complainant and the accused were previously acquainted, but the girl had stopped speaking to him.

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POCSO Case Registered

Police have booked the accused under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Further investigation into the assault is underway.

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