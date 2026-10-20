Nalasopara Youth Slaps Minor Girl After She Confronts Him Over Alleged Harassment At Garba Event, Bystanders Remain Mute Spectators; Video Goes Viral |

Mumbai: A young man allegedly slapped a minor girl at a garba event in Nalasopara East near Mumbai after she confronted him over alleged eve-teasing and inappropriate touching, according to a video circulating on social media. The incident reportedly took place at Santosh Bhuvan, with the footage showing the confrontation escalating into a public assault.

Video Shows Youth Slapping Girl In Full Public View

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The video, shared on X by local news portal Treeni, shows the girl confronting the youth and grabbing him by the collar during a heated exchange. When she pushes him, he appears to charge towards her and slaps her. The footage also shows the man showing no remorse, telling the person recording the incident to continue filming.

According to Treeni’s post, the man, identified by the portal as Gufran Shaikh, allegedly entered the garba event and harassed women, including allegedly touching minor girls inappropriately. The post claimed that one of the girls objected to his behaviour, following which he slapped her. These allegations have not been independently verified.

The video has drawn attention to the incident, with the footage appearing to show bystanders present during the confrontation. Unfortunately, no one in the video can be seen confronting the youth even after he slapped the girl. However, the circumstances leading up to the altercation and the events immediately before the recording began remain unclear.

MBVV Police Responds To Viral Video

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The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate took cognisance of the viral post. Responding to the complaint on X, the police said the information had been forwarded to the senior police inspector of the concerned police station for necessary action.

The police response did not confirm whether an FIR had been registered or whether the man had been detained. Further details about the investigation and any action taken against the accused were not immediately available.

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