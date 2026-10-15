Nalasopara Sexual Abuse Case: Arif Shaikh Faces 4 Cases For Allegedly Luring Young Women Through Dating Apps, Alleged Assaults & Sending Obscene Videos Abroad

Nalasopara: In the ongoing Nalasopara sexual abuse case, four criminal cases have been registered against the primary accused, Arif Shaikh. These include three charges of sexual assault and one charge of outraging religious sentiments.
The 22-year-orgnised accused, Arif Shaikh, used to upload photos on dating apps to trap young women aged 17 to 22. He would lure them with various promises before sexually assaulting them. He has been remanded in police custody from October 10 until Saturday.
Police investigations have also revealed that the accused recorded obscene videos of the victims and sent them abroad.
Authorities have issued an appeal urging any other victims to come forward and file complaints without succumbing to any pressure.
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