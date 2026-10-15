 Nalasopara Sexual Abuse Case: Arif Shaikh Faces 4 Cases For Allegedly Luring Young Women Through Dating Apps, Alleged Assaults & Sending Obscene Videos Abroad
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Nalasopara Sexual Abuse Case: Arif Shaikh Faces 4 Cases For Allegedly Luring Young Women Through Dating Apps, Alleged Assaults & Sending Obscene Videos Abroad

Four criminal cases, including three for sexual assault, have been registered against Arif Shaikh in the Nalasopara case. Police allege he lured young women through dating apps, sexually assaulted them and sent obscene videos abroad. Authorities have urged other victims to report.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Thursday, October 15, 2026, 11:29 AM IST
Nalasopara Sexual Abuse Case: Arif Shaikh Faces 4 Cases For Allegedly Luring Young Women Through Dating Apps, Alleged Assaults & Sending Obscene Videos Abroad
Nalasopara Sexual Abuse Case: Arif Shaikh Faces 4 Cases For Allegedly Luring Young Women Through Dating Apps, Alleged Assaults & Sending Obscene Videos Abroad |

​Nalasopara: In the ongoing Nalasopara sexual abuse case, four criminal cases have been registered against the primary accused, Arif Shaikh. These include three charges of sexual assault and one charge of outraging religious sentiments.

The 22-year-orgnised accused, Arif Shaikh, used to upload photos on dating apps to trap young women aged 17 to 22. He would lure them with various promises before sexually assaulting them. He has been remanded in police custody from October 10 until Saturday.

​Police investigations have also revealed that the accused recorded obscene videos of the victims and sent them abroad.

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​Authorities have issued an appeal urging any other victims to come forward and file complaints without succumbing to any pressure.

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