Mumbai: Man Arrested For Allegedly Abetting Wife's Suicide 7 Months After Love Marriage; Dowry Demand, Assault Alleged | AI

Mumbai: The Malvani police have arrested a man for allegedly abetting his wife’s suicide, seven months after their love marriage. The accused, identified as Sheikh Tauhid Sheikh Wahid, was remanded to police custody by a Borivali court.

Police Allege Domestic Harassment

According to the police, the accused’s wife, Hina Tauhid Sheikh, allegedly died by suicide on September 22 at her maternal family’s flat in Malad. The investigation revealed that she was allegedly subjected to physical and mental harassment by her husband over his extramarital relationship.

Hina married Tauhid, a resident of Shirgaon in Akola district, on February 4, 2026, following a love affair. After the marriage, she moved to Akola to live with him. In August, Hina allegedly informed her mother, Gudiya Hidayat Sheikh, that her husband was involved in an extramarital relationship with another woman. When she confronted him, he allegedly abused and severely assaulted her.

Sister Allegedly Witnesses Assault

On September 18, Hina visited Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali with her sister, Ayesha, for treatment. During the visit, she called Ayesha and told her that Tauhid was assaulting her. When Ayesha initiated a video call, she allegedly witnessed Tauhid assaulting Hina after stripping her. Ayesha reportedly took screenshots of the video call as evidence.

Following the incident, Hina’s mother and sister travelled to Akola late that night. They confronted Tauhid at his residence the following day over the alleged assault. He allegedly claimed that Hina did not do any household work and constantly suspected him, adding that he did not wish to continue living with her. He also allegedly complained that he had expected a dowry of at least Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh because Hina came from a wealthy family, but had received nothing. He reportedly asked her family to take her away and not bring her back.

Woman Returns To Mumbai

The mother and sister subsequently brought Hina to Mumbai for treatment, as she had sustained serious injuries in the alleged assault. Although her brother-in-law, Firoz, later contacted her and asked her to return to her matrimonial home, Tauhid allegedly did not answer her calls.

Hina reportedly remained under severe mental distress following the incidents and became withdrawn. On September 22, around 1 pm, Hina went to a flat on the third floor, reportedly saying that she was going to take a bath. When she did not return for a long time, her brother, Gulzar, went to check on her and found her hanging from a ceiling fan. Family members rushed her to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where doctors declared her dead.

Following the incident, the Malvani police recorded the statement of her mother, who alleged that Tauhid had subjected her daughter to physical and mental harassment after marriage and had driven her to take the extreme step.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case against Tauhid for allegedly abetting Hina’s suicide. He was arrested two days ago and subsequently produced before a Borivali court, which remanded him to police custody. Further investigation is underway.

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