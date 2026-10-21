Uttarakhand Police Recruitment 2026: CM Dhami Announces 1,600 Vacancies, Doubles Police Station Budget To ₹8 Crore | X - pushkardhami

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday paid tribute to the martyred personnel of the police and paramilitary forces on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day. He also made eight announcements aimed at strengthening the police system and ensuring the welfare of police personnel, and said that a recruitment process would commence soon for approximately 1,600 vacant posts across various units of the Uttarakhand Police.

"The police and paramilitary forces play a vital role in the nation's internal security. Over the past year, 154 personnel across the country made the supreme sacrifice while in the line of duty," said Dhami while addressing the commemoration event at the Police Lines in Dehradun. He also directed a review of the staffing requirements at police stations and outposts and said that the annual budget allocated for the operational requirements of police stations will be increased from Rs 4 crore to Rs 8 crore.

Police infrastructure and welfare initiatives

The chief minister also announced initiatives to upgrade all Police Modern Schools in the state, construct transit hostels and multi-storey barracks for police personnel in Dehradun, and upgrade the police hospital located in Dehradun.

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Initiatives to upgrade police modern schools

"Police personnel often remain away from their own families, even during festivals, to ensure the safety of the public. Given the geographical conditions and the frequency of natural disasters in Uttarakhand, the role of the police force is particularly significant," said Dhami. Dhami said that a State Cyber Crime Coordination Centre is currently being constructed for approximately Rs 32 crore. Furthermore, to enhance the safety of women, quick response teams have been formed at every police station. He also praised the Uttarakhand Police for their contribution in ensuring a safe and smooth experience for the nearly 5 crore Kanwar pilgrims this year, as well as for the more than 60 lakh devotees who participated in the Char Dham Yatra so far.

Police personnel honoured for service

He noted that 319 police personnel have been honoured with various medals and commendations this year for their exemplary service. Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth informed that since the formation of the state, 206 personnel of the Uttarakhand Police have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

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Financial assistance for police families

This year, approximately Rs 50 lakh was provided to the families of the deceased from the Police Martyrs' Fund, while an ex-gratia amount of about Rs 31 crore has been disbursed so far under the Police Salary Package scheme. The DGP further said a 24x7 police help desk is being established at AIIMS Rishikesh, and this year assistance of Rs 1.16 crore was provided to 25 personnel from Jeevan Rakshak Nidhi. Scholarships totalling Rs 34 lakh were awarded to 446 meritorious children, Seth added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)