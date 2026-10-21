TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026 OUT At tnpsc.gov.in; Preliminary Exam On November 1 |

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026: The Combined Civil Services Examination 2 (Group 2 and 2A Services) 2026 hall passes have been made available by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). The official websites, tnpsc.gov.in and tnpscexams.in, allow candidates taking the preliminary exam to download their admission cards.

The preliminary exam is set for the afternoon session on November 1, 2026. 38 district centers around Tamil Nadu will host the exam.The One Time Registration (OTR) dashboard allows candidates to receive their hall passes after submitting their application forms. To obtain the admission card, they must provide their application number and birthdate.

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to download the admit card

To download their hall passes, candidates can complete the following:

Step 1: Go to tnpsc.gov.in or tnpscexams.in, the official website.

Step 2: Access the dashboard for One Time Registration (OTR).

Step 3: Enter the necessary login information.

Step 4: If asked, enter your date of birth and application number.

Step 5: Click the link for the TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026.

Step 6: Save the admit card after downloading it.

Step 7: Print off a copy to use on the day of the test.

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026: Details mentioned on admit card

The TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026 contains important details that candidates must verify before the examination. These include the candidate’s name, application or registration number, photograph and other identification details, examination name and notification number, exam date and session, examination centre and address, reporting time, entry instructions and exam-day guidelines.

Candidates should check all the details carefully after downloading the hall ticket and contact the relevant authorities if they find any discrepancies.

TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2026: Exam day instruction

Arrive at the exam location well in advance of the reporting deadline.

The exam's media coverage suggests getting there an hour early.

To avoid wasting time on test day, confirm the exam center's address beforehand.

Avoid bringing bags, novels, smartwatches, or cell phones into the exam room.

Observe the OMR sheet guidelines and the exam staff's instructions.

When prompted, finish the identity verification procedure.

Examine the venue closing time and entrance restrictions listed on your hall pass.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.