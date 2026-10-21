Panvel Municipal Schools To Introduce AI, Robotics And Astronomy Training; Civic Body Proposes ₹1.28 Crore For Educational Initiatives | AI

Students in Panvel Municipal Corporation-run schools are set to get exposure to artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, astronomy and activity-based learning, with the civic body planning a range of educational initiatives.

Civic Body Proposes Funding

The civic administration has proposed an expenditure of around Rs 1.28 crore to develop educational facilities in 10 municipal schools, besides earmarking Rs 80.83 lakh for indoor sports equipment and reading-related initiatives. The proposals are awaiting approval from the municipal general body, after which the civic body will initiate the subsequent procedures, including tenders.

The education department has prepared proposals for 12 types of activities aimed at improving students’ intellectual and physical development while providing them with greater access to modern technology and practical learning. The municipal general body is likely to meet on October 23, with the proposals expected to be taken up for approval.

100 AI Training Sessions Proposed

To familiarise students with emerging technologies, the civic body has proposed 100 artificial intelligence training sessions at an estimated cost of Rs 32.50 lakh. Another Rs 25.80 lakh has been earmarked for 75 robotics training workshops and related equipment.

The plan also includes 50 workshops on astronomical observation using telescopes, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 16 lakh. In addition, 70 telescope sets are proposed to be purchased at a cost of Rs 7.98 lakh to give students an opportunity to observe celestial objects.

Focus On Practical Science Learning

The initiatives are intended to supplement classroom learning with practical exposure to science, technology and space.

The civic body has proposed an allocation of Rs 80.83 lakh for indoor sports equipment and reading initiatives. The planned purchases include 80 sets of books and cupboards to encourage reading among students, along with badminton equipment, around 500 chess sets for students from Classes I to VIII, and 150 carrom boards.

Yoga Mats, Footballs Included

The list also includes 250 skipping ropes, 100 footballs, 100 bat-and-ball sets and 2,500 yoga mats. The proposed facilities are aimed at encouraging physical activity and providing students with opportunities to participate in a range of indoor and outdoor recreational activities.

The education department has also proposed spending Rs 27 lakh on educational paintings on school walls under the ‘Building as a Learning Aid’ concept. The initiative is intended to make school premises more engaging and support learning through visual aids.

Another Rs3.82 lakh has been proposed for 100 amplifier sets to improve audibility in classrooms and school activities.

The proposals are currently at the administrative and financial approval stage. Once the general body grants its approval, the municipal corporation will proceed with the tendering process and implementation of the initiatives.

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