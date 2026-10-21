Belapur Court Acquits 12 Activists In 2012 Koparkhairane College Protest Case After 14-Year Legal Battle | AI

Navi Mumbai: A Belapur court has acquitted 12 activists in a case registered following a protest over students’ scholarship and admission-related issues at Lokmanya Tilak Engineering College in Koparkhairane in July 2012, after the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt. The court noted that the complainant did not support the prosecution’s case and denied the alleged incident during his testimony. The activists had been booked for rioting, unlawful assembly and vandalism following the protest.

Prosecution Fails To Prove Charges

In its judgment pronounced on October 17, 2026, the court observed that the prosecution had examined only one witness, the complainant, who failed to substantiate the allegations against the accused. He stated that there had been some commotion and sloganeering during the college admission process but could not identify who had done what. He also denied the incident as described by the prosecution and denied having lodged a complaint against the accused.

The case dates back to July 9, 2012, when the activists allegedly gathered at the college gate and entered the premises while raising slogans over students’ admission-related concerns. According to the prosecution, they used flower pots to break the glass panels of two notice boards, causing damage. The incident allegedly frightened the college staff and students and prevented some students from attending their classes.

Police Register Rioting Case

Following the incident, Koparkhairane police registered a case under Sections 141, 143, 147, 149 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code, along with provisions of the Bombay Police Act and the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1932. The activists were arrested and had to spend several days in jail before facing a prolonged legal battle.

During the trial, the complainant, Vivek Krishnarao Sungam, admitted his signature on the complaint but said he was unaware of its contents. He also acknowledged that a compromise had been reached between him and the accused. When the prosecution sought permission to question him as a hostile witness, he denied the allegations recorded in the complaint.

Court Finds Insufficient Evidence

The court noted that the prosecution had not examined any other witness to support its case. With the complainant failing to corroborate the allegations, the court held that the charges relating to unlawful assembly, rioting and violations of prohibitory orders had not been established beyond reasonable doubt.

The court also accepted the compromise in respect of the offence under Section 427 of the IPC, which is compoundable, and acquitted the accused of that charge under the relevant provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The 12 activists acquitted in the case are Dr Sandeep Maikanar, Sanket Doke, Sachin Katare, advocate Jay Gaikwad, Rakesh Oval, Sunil Kachare, Ramrao Bodhade, Suraj Sarvade, Pritesh Bhagat, Vikram Gaikwad, Mukesh Jadhav and Bijesh Vaidya.

The court cancelled their bail bonds and directed each accused to execute a personal bond of Rs 15,000, along with a surety for an equivalent amount, under Section 437(A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, to ensure their appearance before a higher court if required.

The acquittal brings relief to the activists nearly 14 years after the case was registered, following a protest organised to raise concerns over students’ educational rights, scholarship and admission-related issues.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/