TMC Prepares 10-Month Water Management Plan Amid El Niño Concerns; Bans Drinking Water Use For Construction, Car Washing |

Thane: In light of potential water shortage concerns arising from expected El Niño conditions over the coming year, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner Saurabh Rao convened a crucial high-level review meeting with senior civic department heads. The Commissioner issued strict instructions to draft a detailed 9-to-10-month micro-plan aimed at enhancing water supply efficiency, plugging leaks, curbing illegal connections, utilizing alternative water sources, and promptly resolving citizen grievances.

Civic Officials Review Water Supply

The meeting was attended by Additional Municipal Commissioner-1 Prashant Rode, Additional Municipal Commissioner-2 Major Dr. Nitin Rathod, City Engineer Surendrakumar Katkar, Deputy City Engineers Vinod Pawar, Mohan Kalal, Shubhangi Keswani, and Gunwant Jhambre, alongside Assistant Commissioners of all ward committees. Commissioner Rao instructed each ward committee to review its regional supply status, local water sources, and potential distribution bottlenecks to formulate a concrete, actionable response plan.

To maintain continuous monitoring, a bi-weekly action plan will be enforced through June 30, 2027, prioritizing smooth distribution and proactive problem resolution. Areas subjected to zone-wise water rationing or scheduled distribution will receive advance public notice, enabling residents to manage their daily household usage effectively. Through these measures, the administration aims to eliminate regional disparities and ensure consistent, equitable supply across all localities.

Crackdown On Illegal Water Connections

A strict crackdown will be launched against unauthorized water connections and water theft across the city. Special task forces comprising ward staff, security personnel, and police support will be formed to identify and sever illegal connections, while legal cases will be registered against local plumbers and individuals involved in water theft. Additionally, valve operators (*valvemen*) stationed at the same location for prolonged periods will be rotated to prevent operational irregularities and mismanagement.

To bring transparency to tanker-based distribution, all municipal water tankers will be fitted with GPS tracking systems. Modeled after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), engineers have been instructed to establish an online tanker registration and logbook system. Strict surveillance will also be maintained on private tanker operators, including monitoring their filling points and water extraction methods.

Drinking Water Use Restricted

In a major policy decision to conserve potable water for essential human needs, the usage of municipal drinking water for non-essential commercial purposes—such as vehicle washing stations, construction activities, and park gardening—has been strictly prohibited. Furthermore, drinking water supplied to major infrastructure projects, including Metro lines, elevated corridors, coastal roads, and the Ring Metro, stands suspended until further notice; these projects must now utilize treated water from Sewage Treatment Plants (STP).

To supplement the city's water supply, special emphasis will be placed on rejuvenating 350 public wells across the TMC jurisdiction, 202 of which have been identified as viable for use. While 35 well-restoration projects are currently operational, the remaining functional wells in Diva, Mumbra, and surrounding villages will undergo immediate cleaning, repair, and desilting on a fixed schedule. These restoration efforts will be executed in close coordination with local public representatives and former corporators.

To ensure prompt resolution of water-related issues, dedicated Nodal Officers will be assigned specific responsibilities, and the City Engineer will conduct weekly progress meetings to review pending grievances. A dedicated WhatsApp helpline number will soon be launched to allow citizens to report low pressure, irregular supply, or pipeline issues directly to the administration. Additionally, comprehensive public awareness campaigns encouraging water conservation will be rolled out across social media platforms.

Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao concluded the meeting by emphasizing that given the potential water stress in the coming months, all departments must act in complete harmony to resolve operational flaws early, curb illegal connections, tap into alternative water sources, and maintain total operational transparency.

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