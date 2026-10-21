Kalyan Hit-And-Run: Speeding Car Kills 25-Year-Old Morning Walker In Nikinagar; Driver Flees

Police are examining CCTV footage to identify the driver involved in the fatal collision that killed labourer Sunil Koli in Kalyan West | File Photo

Kalyan, October 21, 2026: A 25-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run incident in the Nikinagar area of Kalyan West on Wednesday morning after a speeding car rammed into him while he was out for a morning walk. The impact was so severe that he was thrown off the road and landed inside an archway along the roadside.

Victim Was Out For A Morning Walk

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Koli (25), who worked as a labourer. According to the information available, Koli was on his morning walk when a speeding car struck him forcefully near a roadside hoarding.

Eyewitnesses said the car was travelling at high speed and that the driver fled the scene immediately after the collision. Koli’s body was found inside the archway, triggering panic in the area.

Police Probe Underway

Senior Inspector Rajendra Khedekar of Khadakpada Police Station confirmed that the deceased was a labourer. Police have registered a case against an unidentified driver and launched an investigation.

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CCTV footage from cameras installed at the accident spot and nearby locations is being examined to establish the vehicle’s identity and trace the driver. The investigation is underway.

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