Kalyan Crime: 44-Year-Old Biker Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Crime Branch Cops, Obstructing Towing Of Seized Tempo | AI

Kalyan: A 44-year-old motorcyclist was arrested after allegedly abusing and assaulting members of the Crime Branch near Durgamata Chowk in Kalyan East while they were waiting for a towing van to move a seized vehicle. Police said the accused, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, allegedly grabbed the collars of two police personnel, obstructed them from performing their official duties and issued threats.

Tempo Develops Mechanical Problem

According to police, the incident occurred early morning on Friday when a Crime Branch Unit-3 team from Kalyan was transporting a seized Eicher tempo (KA 02 AM 5881) to its office. The tempo reportedly developed a mechanical problem near Durgamata Chowk. The police team called for a towing van and waited for it by the roadside.

During this time Ramesh Bhairav Barje, 44, a resident of Shivnagar, Sapadgaon, Kalyan West, arrived at the spot on a motorcycle bearing registration number MH 05 EC 1243, which reportedly displayed a traffic police logo.

Accused Allegedly Abuses Cops

Police said Barje asked the officers to arrange a towing van. When the team informed him that a towing van had already been called, he allegedly became aggressive and started abusing the police personnel.

The situation escalated when the officers asked him to move his motorcycle. According to the complaint, Barje allegedly grabbed the collars of police constable Vijay Jire and Assistant Police Inspector Ganesh Dalvi and engaged in a scuffle with them. One of the police personnel reportedly suffered an internal chest injury during the altercation.

Towing Van Allegedly Blocked

Police further alleged that Barje stood in front of the towing van and attempted to prevent the seized vehicle from being moved. He also allegedly threatened the officers by saying that he would call his associates to the spot.

Police said the accused appeared to be intoxicated and there was a strong smell of alcohol from his mouth. Following the incident, information was conveyed to the Bazarpeth police, who reached the spot and took Barje into custody.

Based on a complaint lodged by police constable Vijay Jire, the Bazarpeth police registered a case against Barje under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The investigation has been entrusted to Police Sub-Inspector Amol Kisan Andhale. Police are also examining the circumstances surrounding the altercation and the alleged obstruction of the Crime Branch team while it was carrying out official duties.

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