Vasai Road Railway Terminus Project Enters Execution Stage; ₹150-Crore Facility Targeted For March 2028 Commissioning | AI

Mumbai: Work on the long-pending Vasai Road Railway Terminus project has moved into the execution stage, with Western Railway awarding key contracts and construction activity underway at the site. The ₹150.25-crore project is targeted for integrated commissioning by March 2028, with the railway maintaining that there is currently no delay.

Major Contracts Awarded

In a status update dated September 30, Western Railway said major civil, track, electrical, signalling and traction works have been awarded. Physical work has begun on the platform wall, concrete cement (CC) apron, drainage and yard dismantling. The project is being developed entirely on existing railway land, eliminating the need for land acquisition or transfer.

As of September, dismantling of sorting-cum-dispatching lines 2 and 3 has been completed. Work on the 1,200-metre platform wall has progressed to 500 metres, or around 41.6 per cent. The CC apron and drainage works have each covered 70 metres, accounting for about 5.8 per cent of the planned length. Site survey, geotechnical investigation and mobilisation for the proposed skywalk and foot overbridge (FOB) are also underway, along with signalling and traction-related works.

Contracts Awarded In Phases

The project was sanctioned in March 2025. The traction work was awarded in March 2026, while the platform, cover shed, service building, apron, track and electrical works were awarded in April. The signalling contract followed in May, and the tender for the skywalk, FOB and miscellaneous works was awarded on September 3.

The terminus is planned as a single-phase project, covering railway lines, platforms, buildings, a skywalk and FOB. It is expected to handle 12 trains, with the infrastructure involving about 1.8 route km and 5.1 track km over 4.5 hectares.

The project has an estimated cost of around ₹150 crore, with the current financial year's outlay pegged at ₹15 crore. The component-wise allocation includes ₹108.55 crore for civil works, ₹6.27 crore for general electrical works, ₹23.22 crore for signalling and ₹8.87 crore for traction-related electrical works.

The terminus is significant for the rapidly growing Vasai-Virar and wider Palghar region, where increasing passenger demand has put pressure on existing suburban infrastructure. Once commissioned, the facility is expected to provide additional terminal capacity and improve passenger handling and operational flexibility on the Western Railway network.

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