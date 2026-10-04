Raigad Cyber Fraud Bust: 6 Including Juvenile Held In Mule Account-SIM Card Network; 72 ATM Cards, 52 SIMs Seized | AI

Navi Mumbai: Raigad police have arrested six persons, including a 16-year-old juvenile, for allegedly operating a network of 'mule' bank accounts and SIM cards used to route and transfer money obtained through cyber fraud. The Cyber Police Station has seized Rs 57,000 in cash, 72 ATM cards, 52 SIM cards, 18 mobile phones, three laptops and other material during the investigation.

Multiple Cyber Scams Linked

The police said the accused allegedly worked as part of an organised cyber fraud network in which bank accounts opened in the names of individuals were handed over to other members for commissions. The accounts were allegedly used to receive money cheated from victims through various cyber frauds, including fake investment schemes, part-time job offers, digital arrest scams and stock market-related frauds.

Raigad Superintendent of Police Aanchal Dalal said the action was aimed at identifying and dismantling the network that facilitates cyber fraud by providing bank accounts and SIM cards to fraudsters.

‘Account Holders Facilitate Fraud’

"People who hand over their bank accounts, ATM cards or SIM cards to others for monetary consideration are facilitating cyber fraud. The investigation will focus on tracing the entire network and identifying those operating behind such mule accounts," Dalal said.

The action was carried out under the guidance of Dalal and Additional Superintendent of Police Abhijit Shivthare. The investigation was conducted by the Cyber Police Station team led by Police Inspector Pankaj Ghatkar, along with Assistant Police Inspector Amol Jadhav, Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Ajay Mohite and other personnel.

NCCRP Complaints Trigger Probe

According to police, the accounts came under scrutiny after they were checked through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP). A large number of complaints relating to cyber fraud were found to have been registered against each of the bank accounts.

The investigation allegedly revealed that the account holders had provided their bank accounts to other persons in return for commissions. The account holders' passbooks, ATM cards, cheque books and SIM cards were allegedly collected and subsequently used for routing money obtained through cyber fraud.

BNS Sections Invoked

Based on the findings, the Raigad Cyber Police registered case on July 20 under Sections 318(4), 319(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

During the initial stage of the investigation, police detained Mayur Vilas Mhatre (25), a resident of Umbardefata in Pen, followed by Pawan Kumar Chilimunta (23), from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

Police said Mhatre allegedly arranged mule bank accounts by paying commissions to individuals and also arranged SIM cards. The accounts and SIM cards were then allegedly sent through courier to the main handlers in Pune and Hyderabad.

Fraud Money Withdrawn Through ATMs

Chilimunta allegedly collected mule accounts and SIM cards from Mhatre and forwarded them to the main handlers. Police said he also allegedly withdrew money obtained through cyber fraud using ATMs and other means, retained his share and transferred the remaining amount further.

Further technical analysis during the investigation led police to other members of the network.

Pune Link Emerges In Probe

Abhishek Gupta (19), originally from Banda district in Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Charoli, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, was allegedly involved in collecting mule accounts and SIM cards from Mhatre and forwarding them to the main handlers. Police said he also allegedly withdrew fraud proceeds, retained a share and transferred the remaining money.

Amankumar Gupta (22), originally from Banda district and currently residing in Charoli, Pimpri-Chinchwad, was allegedly operating as one of the main handlers. According to police, he obtained mule bank accounts and SIM cards through courier deliveries to different addresses in Pune. The money deposited into these accounts was allegedly transferred abroad through USDT cryptocurrency wallets.

A 16-year-old juvenile in conflict with law, originally from Banda district and currently residing in Charoli, was also allegedly involved in transferring fraud proceeds abroad through USDT wallets.

Police also arrested Vansh Jitendrakumar Singh (21), originally from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He allegedly remained in contact with Abhishek Gupta and was involved in procuring mule accounts and SIM cards through various Telegram handlers. These were allegedly sent by courier to different addresses in Kanpur. Police said the money deposited into the accounts was subsequently transferred abroad through USDT wallets and gaming and gambling websites.

The seizure includes 72 ATM cards linked to multiple fraudulent transactions, one dongle used for operating a cryptocurrency wallet, seven gaming cards, a Kia Sonet bearing registration number MH14MQ 3269, 52 SIM cards, 18 mobile phones, three laptops, one pen drive, five prepaid cards and six memory cards.

Police said the investigation is continuing to trace the larger network and identify other persons involved in procuring mule accounts, collecting fraud proceeds and transferring the money to handlers and overseas destinations.

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