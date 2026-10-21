Jharkhand Missionary School Principal Critically Injured In Attack By Unidentified Assailants | PTI

Ranchi: Father Benedict Barla, principal of RC Boys Middle School in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, was seriously injured and fell unconscious after unidentified assailants attacked him.

Police said he was found unconscious and bleeding inside the school office on Wednesday morning and rushed to Khunti Sadar Hospital. After receiving preliminary treatment, he was shifted to Pulse Hospital in Ranchi in view of his critical condition. Father Barla is also associated with St Michael’s Cathedral.

Sources said that he was in the school office at night when the assailants attacked him, leaving him seriously injured. He remained inside the office until he was found by people who arrived at the school the following morning.

#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: Regarding an attack on the principal of Michael School, his colleague, Father Bisu Benjamin Aind, says, "Father Benedict Barla, who is the headmaster of St. Michael School, Khunti... he has been in charge of that school since 2009... Yesterday evening, I think it happened because he is in charge, and therefore he was living in the school. In the evening, according to the CCTV camera, it looks like three boys entered, and they hit him on the top part... We came to know in the morning that it had happened... According to the doctor, there is not much injury, but due to that knife injury here, blood came out. Therefore, this may be the case of a student, but we cannot say now..."When asked if the assailants have been identified, he says, "Not yet..." — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2026

Police Launch Investigation Into Attack

Khunti SP, sub-divisional police officer and other police officials reached the school after being informed about the incident. They inspected the premises and launched an investigation.

Police are trying to establish the motive for the attack and identify those involved.

Khunti SP Rishabh Garg said police received information about the attack around 9 am on Wednesday. The injured priest was taken to Sadar Hospital for initial treatment and later referred to a higher medical centre, with police personnel accompanying him.

CCTV Footage Examined For Clues

“Police are examining CCTV footage and other available evidence to identify the attacker,” Garg said, adding that efforts were underway to apprehend those responsible.

Asked about the weapon used in the attack, he said police had no clear information yet and that it could be confirmed after receipt of the formal injury report.

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Tribal And Christian Communities Protest

Meanwhile, hundreds of members of tribal and Christian communities held protests in Khunti district on Wednesday following the attack on Father Benedict Barla.

The protesters blocked the key Bhagat Singh Chowk in Khunti town from around 10.30 am and also took out a protest march seeking the immediate arrest of those responsible for the attack.