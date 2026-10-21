Firecracker Ban Violated During Durga Visarjan Despite Bombay HC Order; Noise Levels Touch 110.8 dB, Says Awaaz Foundation | AI

Mumbai: Despite a Bombay High Court order dated October 15 directing a complete ban on bursting firecrackers on public streets and roads during festivals this year, the restrictions were violated during Durga Visarjan in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 20, according to a report by anti-pollution campaign group Awaaz Foundation. The organisation has urged the government to take action against those who violated the order.

Mahim Records 110.8 dB Noise

At Mahim, noise levels from loudspeakers during processions touched 110.8 decibels (dB) at 8.51 pm, Awaaz Foundation said. The organisation monitored noise and air pollution at various locations across the city. At Prabhadevi, firecrackers pushed noise levels to 103.1 dB at 9.21 pm.

Sound amplifiers recorded noise levels of 87.2–100.4 dB between 9.53 pm and 9.55 pm at Cuffe Parade. In Dadar West, noise levels from firecrackers ranged between 82 and 102.6 dB at 9.15 pm. Awaaz Foundation also observed smoke from firecrackers lingering in the air in Dadar.

Laser Lights Raise Safety Concerns

Firecrackers were also used during processions in Worli and Babulnath. Laser lights directed at oncoming traffic were observed at Mahim and Cuffe Parade. At Haji Ali, moving laser lights from a distant procession were seen pointing towards residential buildings and traffic.

Sumaira Abdulali of Awaaz Foundation pointed out that the Bombay High Court had banned the use of firecrackers in public spaces, including roads and footpaths, during all festivals in 2026.

“The court has ordered the police to measure decibel levels and take appropriate action,” Abdulali said.

Foundation Writes To Maharashtra CM

In a communication to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday, Awaaz Foundation said its emails to his office on September 26 and 28 and October 13 had flagged the use of loudspeakers, firecrackers and laser lights during Ganeshotsav. The correspondence also highlighted the toxic chemicals used in firecrackers and the dangers of laser lights directed into people's homes and towards traffic.

Many of these activities took place in the presence of the police, although no decibel meters were visible at the sites, the organisation said. It urged the government to act against violators and ensure strict compliance with the High Court's directions during the remainder of the festival season.

During Ganesh Visarjan on Friday, September 25, Awaaz Foundation had observed that most Ganesh pandals appeared to have complied with noise pollution norms by doing away with truck-mounted DJs and noise-amplifying equipment. However, loudspeakers at booths set up by political parties near immersion spots blared late into the night, with noise levels exceeding 100 dB at several locations.

Noise pollution norms prescribe maximum sound levels of 65 dB during the day and 55 dB at night in commercial areas. In residential areas, the respective limits are 55 dB and 45 dB. Daytime is defined as 6 am to 10 pm, and night-time as 10 pm to 6 am. Silence zones extend to a radius of 100 metres around hospitals, schools and courts.

On October 15, Justices Girish S Kulkarni and Neela K Gokhale passed an order in a suo motu public interest litigation and other pleas raising concerns over noise pollution during festivals and the bursting of firecrackers on public streets.

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