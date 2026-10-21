Bhiwandi To Face 18-Hour Water Cuts Every Wednesday Amid Drought Concerns; 10 Per Cent Supply Reduction Imposed

Bhiwandi civic authorities have announced weekly water shutdowns and urged residents, businesses and industries to conserve available supplies | AI Generated Image

Bhiwandi, October 21, 2026: Amid growing concerns over drought conditions in Maharashtra, residents of Bhiwandi will face an 18-hour water supply shutdown every Wednesday, as the civic administration implements scheduled cuts in line with directives to conserve available water resources.

Sandeep Patnawar, Executive Engineer of the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation’s Water Supply Department, said water supply across the municipal limits would remain suspended from 9 am every Wednesday until 3 am on Thursday. The scheduled shutdown is expected to affect water supply in various parts of the city.

पाणी कपाती बाबत महत्त्वाची सूचना.. #bncmc #impnotice #impannouncement https://t.co/oILyXBidP1 — Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (@bncmcbhiwandi) October 21, 2026

10% Water Cut Amid Concerns Over Availability

According to the civic administration, the state Irrigation Department has directed a 10% reduction in water supply in view of the availability of water resources.

Against the backdrop of a possible El Niño effect, authorities have also been instructed to manage available water reserves economically, according to priority and through planned utilisation until August 31, 2027, while ensuring adequate drinking water supplies.

पाणीपुरवठा बंदबाबत जाहीर सूचना.. #bncmc #announcement #impnotice https://t.co/TD5VgOwCam — Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (@bncmcbhiwandi) October 21, 2026

The cuts have been implemented by the STEM Authority as part of water conservation measures. Authorities have directed the municipal corporation to promote economical water use and launch special drives to prevent wastage and detect and stop leakages.

The initial reduction has been fixed at 10%, although further cuts may be considered depending on the prevailing situation.

Civic Body Appeals To Residents To Avoid Wastage

The municipal administration has appealed to residents to avoid unnecessary consumption of drinking water and use available supplies judiciously. It has also called for a wider public awareness campaign to promote water conservation.

The STEM Authority has further directed the civic body to utilise its sewage treatment facilities to their full capacity. Treated water is to be prioritised for public gardens, parks, road dividers and other green spaces, as well as construction activities, industrial processes and washing requirements.

Industries Asked To Reuse At Least 30% Of Water

Industrial establishments have also been instructed to develop the necessary infrastructure to reuse or recycle at least 30% of their total water consumption.

With concerns over water availability mounting, the administration is expected to take further measures in the coming months to regulate consumption and manage supplies.

Also Watch:

The scheduled shutdowns will require residents and commercial establishments to plan their water use in advance, particularly during the 18-hour suspension period.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/